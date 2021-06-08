USD/CAD Technical Outlook: ‘Boring’ Price Action to End Soon

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
2021-06-08 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Traders Set Sights Above $70 With Uptrend Intact
2021-06-07 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-08 07:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Takes Shape Ahead of US CPI
2021-06-08 14:00:00
Gold Prices See Pressures Building at $1,900, ETF Outflows an Ominous Sign
2021-06-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Slip Lower
2021-06-08 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar and GBPUSD Breakout Pressure Builds, But Beware an AUDUSD Outcome
2021-06-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Positioning Data Sending Bearish Signals for US Dollar | Webinar
2021-06-08 11:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-08 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What will happen with the S&P 500 lurking below records highs and $USDCAD with tight congestion ahead of the BOC? DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses the markets! https://t.co/r6tL8wvHt0
  • Germany will extend 3rd pandemic aid package to end September - DPA
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.14% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZFa5HA1jID
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 77.46%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Cfbp4tLLMF
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.34% Silver: -0.56% Oil - US Crude: -0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6PETc9jBJ5
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.49% France 40: 0.32% US 500: 0.22% Germany 30: 0.08% Wall Street: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RPOt6IyKMf
  • 🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (APR) Actual: $-68.9B Expected: $-69B Previous: $-75B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • 🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (APR) Actual: C$0.59B Expected: C$-0.7B Previous: C$-1.35B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 77.23%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NigLPnmKB0
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/vpSGiMYGIq
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: ‘Boring’ Price Action to End Soon

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: ‘Boring’ Price Action to End Soon

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD range has been extremely tight for nearly a month
  • This type of price action isn’t sustainable
  • Break lower is in-line with trend, but can’t rule out a squeeze
Advertisement

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: ‘Boring’ Price Action to End Soon

USD/CAD has been moving sideways for nearly a month in a manner that isn’t often seen even if was just seen as recent as April. Prior to then you had to go back to the middle of last year to find similarly tight conditions.

Tight conditions set markets up for breakouts. Given the prevailing trend is down, a breakout is anticipated to occur to the downside, but we can’t rule out a countertrend squeeze. But let’s first look at the downside and to watch for, then dive into the less likely scenario of a squeeze developing.

On a clean break below 12006 we could see USD/CAD finally get some separation from the 2017 low, a level that has been a big reason as to why price has been unable to decline further. A breakdown will quickly have in focus a level from 2015 at 11919, but it is unclear how meaningful it will be.

It is possible that it has little impact and the trend lower continues with force. We will want to watch for signs of a reversal should price reach that level. If none show up then running with the trend and momentum will makes sense. If a large reaction occurs then will need to adjust the outlook accordingly.

In the squeeze scenario, price will need to climb above the June 2020 slope that went from a line of support to a line of resistance recently. A breakout above that line and 12144 (recent peaks) could set up for a run to the 2018 low at 12246, then towards 12400 if momentum really picks up.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Top Struggling to Find Follow-Through?
2021-06-08 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Aiming Higher after Retesting Bull Flag Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Aiming Higher after Retesting Bull Flag Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-07 19:06:00
USD Technical Outlook: DXY Price Action Familiar, Suggests Selling Ahead
USD Technical Outlook: DXY Price Action Familiar, Suggests Selling Ahead
2021-06-07 12:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook Post NFP & Canada Jobs Data
USD/CAD Technical Outlook Post NFP & Canada Jobs Data
2021-06-04 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish