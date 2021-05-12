News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Inflation Heats Up, Hang Seng and ASX 200 in Sour Mood
2021-05-12 01:00:00
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown at a Big Level

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown at a Big Level

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD trading near 2017 low at 12061
  • Watching price action closely for cues
  • Key levels and lines to watch
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakdown at a Big Level

USD/CAD continues to trade very weak, unable to muster any type of rally since breaking down a few weeks ago. The 2018 low brought nothing in the way of support and now the 2017 low sits just a stone’s throw away.

The 12061 level is next up to see whether USD/CAD can find a low at a meaningful long-term level. At the moment it seems as if nothing can put a floor in, but that can change very quickly. We have seen USD/CAD run lower before with seemingly no floor in sight only to see price suddenly turn around. So we need to be on our toes.

A large one day reversal could do the trick to put in a low for now, but reacting instead of predicting is the key here from a tactical standpoint.

For those who may be holding shorts from higher levels, utilizing a trailing stop strategy of some type would be a prudent way to go to protect profits. But again, until we see some type of sudden turnabout or bottoming process unfold, sellers are still in charge.

With that said, however, fresh shorts don’t have much appeal from a risk/reward perspective without first seeing some type of corrective price behavior. Longs at this time hold no appeal. But should we see a reaction around significant support, then that outlook could quickly change for those looking at playing a countertrend move.

Should we see a bounce develop soon, keep an eye on the 2018 low as well as the June 2020 slope connecting numerous lows since then. If the 2017 folds then the next level of support clocks in at a meaningful swing-low that developed in 2015 at 11919.

USD/CAD Daily Chart (watch price action around the 2017 low)

usd/cad daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

