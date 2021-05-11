Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Flirting with 2017 Swing Low

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
DAX, EUR Update - Reflation Trade Back On After Nasdaq Meltdown, USD Attempting Comeback
2021-05-11 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-10 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
2021-05-10 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-05-11 16:20:00
British Pound May Extend Sharp Rise with Queen's Speech in Focus
2021-05-11 07:08:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • White House: - We take the possibility of inflation very seriously - According to economists, there may be a transitory impact
  • @JohnKicklighter doesnt/didn’t Zuck personally hunt/kill all the meat he eats/ate? Not a good historical precedent for that goat
  • That's a stretch. Read a story that Mark Zuckerberg named his goat 'Bitcoin' and the coin's traders are treating that as an endorsement...
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) failed last week at important resistance. Burst lower puts it in position to sail towards 2018 lows. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/MvfsVis9AA https://t.co/GUpgmeFOdo
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.94% Gold: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lcqwW08cch
  • The BOE and the ECB won’t meet again for six weeks. Nevertheless, speculation around what they may do next continues to drive markets. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Nmxg4Vsr5L https://t.co/PewJ6S9oT9
  • Fed's Harker: - The Fed has the tools to deal with rising inflation - Inflation expectations are not unanchored
  • Fed's Harker: -Prior to raising the Fed Funds Rate, the Fed will reduce asset purchases - Before we talk about tapering, let's see how the labor market heals
  • RT @RiskReversal: Check it out, on this week's @macrosetup @GuyAdami is bestowed a new nickname, one which I think has the potential to s…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.43%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7kkHhQN06H
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Flirting with 2017 Swing Low

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Flirting with 2017 Swing Low

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD BEARS EYEING 2017 SWING LOW

Canadian Dollar bulls continue to flex their muscles and push the Loonie higher. In fact, with USD/CAD price action down another 190-pips since 30 April, the Canadian Dollar is looking set on extending its stretch of strength for the fourth-consecutive month. Recent USD/CAD selling pressure has largely followed a hawkish shift by the Bank of Canada, though broad US Dollar weakness has undoubtedly exacerbated the move. This has propelled the major currency pair to its lowest level since September 2017.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: MONTHLY TIME FRAME (OCTOBER 2011 TO MAY 2021)

usdcad price chart canadian dollar forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

USD/CAD price action currently hovers a mere 30-pips away from its September 2017 swing low at the 1.2060-level. Canadian Dollar bulls might extend their push to probe this technical support level, which is reinforced by the mid-point retracement of USD/CAD’s trading range since it bottomed in July 2011. Taking out this potential area of buoyancy exposes the June 2015 swing low around 1.1920.

The Canadian Dollar is looking a bit overextended, however. This is suggested by the relative strength index, which is on the brink of hitting ‘oversold’ territory. USD/CAD price action is also contending with its bottom Bollinger Band. This technical barrier could help limit Canadian Dollar strength and USD/CAD downside. Failure to maintain this layer of defense could open up the door to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. On the other hand, a rebound attempt could bring the 1.2500-price level into focus for USD/CAD bulls.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Bull-Market Correction or More? CPI on Tap
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Bull-Market Correction or More? CPI on Tap
2021-05-11 17:30:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: At Risk of Snapping Support
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: At Risk of Snapping Support
2021-05-11 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Plunge- Loonie Breakout Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Plunge- Loonie Breakout Levels
2021-05-10 17:30:00
Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook
Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook
2021-05-10 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Bullish