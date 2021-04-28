News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action Set Up for FOMC: EUR/USD, AUD/USD Levels
2021-04-28 11:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-28 10:00:00
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Large Stockpiles Build, OPEC+ Honors Output Cuts
2021-04-28 04:00:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Analysis: Watch Market Sentiment Carefully as Uptrends Hold
2021-04-28 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-28 00:00:00
News
Gold Prices Retreat Ahead of FOMC as Traders Eye Fed Tapering
2021-04-28 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Validation Signals Further Gains on Offer
2021-04-28 03:00:00
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil
2021-04-28 08:15:00
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-28 01:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Overview: Chart Levels & Scenarios to Watch

USD/CAD Technical Overview: Chart Levels & Scenarios to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD tried to snap trend, but failed
  • BoC meeting kicked off a new wave lower
  • 2017/18 lows are in focus once again
USD/CAD Technical Overview: Multi-year Lows Again in Focus

USD/CAD attempted to turn its March to current downtrend around when it snuck above a strong one-year trend-line and consolidated, but after last week’s BoC meeting the potentially positive outlook was sidelined. The sell-off caused price to break the range to the downside.

The focus for much of the time in recent months was on the 2017 and 2018 lows, with only a short while looking like those might be avoided. With the 2021 lows so close, the focus again shifts towards 12247 (2018 low) and 12061 (2017 low).

It hasn’t been a smooth ride lower, but the downtrend is hard to deny. This keeps the trading bias to the downside, with a preference towards short entries on countertrend rallies that fail versus trying to chase price lower.

Each new low during this cycle has been met by buyers that often resulted in sharp upward corrections. It is quite possible this is the case again on a drop to fresh lows, especially if the 2018 low at 12247 is met. There is likely to be confluence with a slope from June 2020.

As far as longs go, there is little edge at this immediate moment. However, as just noted, there is a tendency for sharp reversals to show up following new swing lows. Looking to that 2018 level might offer up another one of those opportunities for would-be longs.

USD/CAD Daily Chart (watching 2017/18 lows)

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

