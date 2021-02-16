USD/CAD Technical Outlook Hinges on Reaction at Nearby Support

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

USD/CAD testing support around the 12600-line

A hold may only delay a breakdown

USD/CAD is trying to come off support this morning around the 12600-line, but even if it holds for now it might only be a short while before it breaks. The trend generally remains quite weak, and until we see a sustained drive higher the outlook is to remain bearish. A firm break below 12588 will have an underside trend-line in focus, however, it is not viewed as major support given it runs in the direction of the trend. Longer-term levels to keep an eye ion from 2017/18: 12527, 12247, and 12061.

USD/CAD Daily Chart (12600-line may soon break)

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

