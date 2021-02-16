USD/CAD Technical Outlook Hinges on Reaction at Nearby Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Treasury Yields Climb on Vaccination Milestones. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-02-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Monthly Low as US Yields Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels
2021-02-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Pops on US Rates Spike, JPY & Silver Drop - US Market Open
2021-02-16 14:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding
2021-02-16 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY hit its highest level since early October today, rising to trade around 105.80. The rebound to this level comes after last week's fall to 104.50 from a three month high around 105.60. $USD $JPY https://t.co/S9sxPERIcj
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.50%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GRA9xVKr6n
  • UK designates new coronavirus as a variant under investigation
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.17% Gold: -1.50% Silver: -1.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xXcdlGgPvi
  • US Indices opened at fresh all time highs today as trading for the week commenced following yesterday's market holiday. They are now trading slightly below these new record levels. DOW +0.28% NDX +0.28% SPX +0.24% $DIA $QQQ $SPY
  • The grind higher in USD/JPY has once again been curbed by the 200DMA situated at 105.50, which in turn has seen the pair continue to range within its 100 and 200DMA.Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/SyhhVBaz5e https://t.co/vM4KcvozUr
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.16% Wall Street: -0.19% France 40: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.29% FTSE 100: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oAlMrwC5F0
  • Gold getting ugly...$1,791/oz....chart suggests $1,764/oz. #gold #xauusd @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/ahGxsmu5fk
  • Short-term bills and notes remain relatively unchanged as the longer end of the curve rises to fresh pandemic highs: US 7Y = 0.89% US 10Y = 1.26% US 20Y = 1.89% US 30Y = 2.07% $USD
  • The US 10yr Treasury yield has hit a fresh pandemic high, currently trading around 1.25%. US yields across the curve have risen to their highest levels since March of 2020 today. $USD https://t.co/MJTp9FE6EN
USD/CAD Technical Outlook Hinges on Reaction at Nearby Support

USD/CAD Technical Outlook Hinges on Reaction at Nearby Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD testing support around the 12600-line
  • A hold may only delay a breakdown

USD/CAD is trying to come off support this morning around the 12600-line, but even if it holds for now it might only be a short while before it breaks. The trend generally remains quite weak, and until we see a sustained drive higher the outlook is to remain bearish. A firm break below 12588 will have an underside trend-line in focus, however, it is not viewed as major support given it runs in the direction of the trend. Longer-term levels to keep an eye ion from 2017/18: 12527, 12247, and 12061.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart (12600-line may soon break)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

