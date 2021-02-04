Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength to Ebb as VIX Index Falls
2021-02-03 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
2021-02-04 10:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-02-04 12:23:00
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP
2021-02-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England (BoE) Leaves All Monetary Policy Settings Unchanged

Real Time News
  • Gold touching multi-week horizontal support #xau #gold @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/s580WxDILK
  • BoE Governor Bailey: Important that MPC starts consideration of issues on future tightening of policy. #BoE $GBP
  • As BoE Governor Bailey's press conference continues, $GBPUSD is now a full point above where it was before the the MPC announcements. He sounds remarkably optimistic about the economy https://t.co/7FbVtITijQ
  • $GBPUSD has strengthened to currently trade above 1.3680 following today's #BoE meeting as the MPC talked down the chances of negative rates. The pair had weakened leading into the meeting, falling below the 1.3600 level for the first time in over two weeks. $GBP $USD https://t.co/0UmVDouBm8
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - Labor market data is currently hardest to interpret - The BoE thinks that the jobless rate is higher than being reported #BoE $GBP
  • BoE Governor Bailey: - There appears to be high leverage among retail investors - Margin calls on retail brokerages has potential to disrupt the retail infrastructure - Concentration among hedge fund positions have increased #BoE $GBP
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/36HsAEaG6f
  • BoE's Ramsden says we are very much on track to complete QE programme by year-end, adds that the central bank needs to slow pace of QE purchases at some point $GBP
  • BoE Governor Bailey: Don't take any signal from negative rate preparations. #BoE $GBP
  • 🇨🇿 CNB Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Canadian Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • CAD/JPY has yet to breakout above multi-year resistance, while USD/CAD rates have floated higher following a bullish falling wedge.
  • Vaccination rates in Canada have slowed so much that, if current trends hold, it will now take over 9.5 years to reach herd immunity – the worst rate among G10 currencies.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, USD/CAD rates have a mixed bias.

O Canada, Neither Far Nor Wide

The Canadian Dollar has not enjoyed the same bullish momentum in the first few weeks of 2021 that it experienced in closing out 2020. On the surface, the two usual suspects don’t seem to be at fault: crude oil prices remain elevated (11% of Canadian GDP is tied to the energy sector); and the Bank of Canada hasn’t signaled a change in policy (rates markets point to under a 10% chance of a change in the main rate in 2021). The coronavirus pandemic response may be at fault for the Loonie’s struggles to continue along its bull run.

Indeed, Canada is struggling at inoculating its population. Total vaccinations per 100 people currently reside at a measly 2.6, well-below the rates in the UK (15.5 vaccinations/100 people) or the US (10.1). Canada’s vaccination rates are below those of Italy (3.7) and Germany (3.2), two countries that are struggling with outbreaks and as a result, seemingly endless lockdowns.

Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Doses Administered Per 100 People (December 19, 2020 to February 4, 2021) (Chart 1)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Vaccination rates in Canada have slowed so much that, if current trends hold, according to Bloomberg News, it will now take over 9.5 years to reach herd immunity – the worst rate among G10 currencies.

While this slow pace of vaccinations is not expected to continue, it does speak to the fact that the Canadian economy may be disadvantaged relative to some of its peers as other G10 economies regain their growth potential quicker. Until Canadian vaccination efforts spread far and wide, and total vaccinations per 100 people move closer towards their American counterpart, the Loonie’s wings may be clipped.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (February 2020 to February 2021) (Chart 2)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

We’ve been waiting patiently for resolution in the CAD/JPY triangle, and we may have to wait longer. Once again, CAD/JPY rates have tested parallel channel resistance in the 81.58/91 area, but have struggled to make headway, a common occurrence since June 2020. But the more times resistance (or support) is tested, the more likely it is to break as supply on the other side of the trade is exhausted. As trading is a function of both price and time, by simply maintaining their elevation, CAD/JPY rates are now above the descending trendline from the January 2018, October 2018, and February 2020 highs, and holding right at the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 high/low range at 82.16.

CAD/JPY rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is starting to rise again while above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are trending higher into overbought territory. While more patience may still be required, CAD/JPY bulls may be on high alert for a bullish breakout attempt.

USD/CAD Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (February 2020 to February 2021) (Chart 3)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the prior Canadian Dollar forecast update, it was noted that “…the sharp bounce higher on Friday setup a potential morning star candle cluster, a bullish bottoming pattern. In context of price action since mid-December 2020, it appears that USD/CAD rates may be consolidating within the confines of a bullish falling wedge, which would call for a return to as high as 1.2957.” USD/CAD rates have run into downtrend from the March and October 2020 highs, which has served as resistance on four such attempts over the past two weeks.

Bullish momentum is taking shape, suggesting that USD/CAD rates may make another attempt higher yet. USD/CAD rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is just today in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is rising but remains below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are easing just below overbought territory.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/CAD Rate Forecast (February 4, 2021) (Chart 43)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 68.41% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.17 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.77% higher than yesterday and 34.69% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.34% higher than yesterday and 21.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/CAD trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Charts: NDX Staying on Course While SPX Detours
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Charts: NDX Staying on Course While SPX Detours
2021-02-04 13:30:00
USD Index Technical Framework to Watch, Big Resistance Ahead
USD Index Technical Framework to Watch, Big Resistance Ahead
2021-02-04 11:01:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Proving Resilient, Bullish Breakouts in Progress
British Pound Forecast: Proving Resilient, Bullish Breakouts in Progress
2021-02-03 21:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
CAD/JPY