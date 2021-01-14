USD/CAD Technical Overview: Stuck in a Channel Below Long-term Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Dow Ready for Breakouts Should Biden Stimulus Plan Urge Volatility
2021-01-14 06:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Eyes Biden Stimulus Proposal
2021-01-13 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
2021-01-14 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Dow Ready for Breakouts Should Biden Stimulus Plan Urge Volatility
2021-01-14 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
2021-01-14 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Ahead of Biden Stimulus Package
2021-01-14 09:00:00
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2021-01-14 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Key to Short-Term US Dollar Direction
2021-01-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (09/JAN) Actual: 965K Expected: 795K Previous: 787K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (JAN/09) Actual: 834.25K Previous: 818.75K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.74%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BsLanSLnwQ
  • $EURUSD hit a fresh one month low this morning as it fell below 1.2130 to its lowest point since mid-December. $EUR $USD https://t.co/V0TfUv7eUi
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/3OjxIl9gKB
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ThnDvPlnHR
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (09/JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 795K Previous: 787K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (JAN/09) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 818.75K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (02/JAN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 5061K Previous: 5072K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-14
  • #Bitcoin strengthened to its highest point since the selloff last night and has so far held on to its gains, currently trading back around $38,000. $BTC https://t.co/XOG46lvLwF
USD/CAD Technical Overview: Stuck in a Channel Below Long-term Support

USD/CAD Technical Overview: Stuck in a Channel Below Long-term Support

2021-01-14 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD continues to trend lower inside channel structure
  • The weak price action is occurring below long-term support
  • Trading bias remains tilted lower in the absence of aggressive buying
Advertisement

USD/CAD vulnerable to further losses

USD/CAD continues to show weakness within an intermediate-term channel structure below long-term support, which suggests that lower levels lie ahead. For some background, the pair broke below the 2009 high, which became influential at times over the past few years.

The last hold of the 13000-line was back in September, where a rally only resulted in a corrective bounce within the downtrend off the March spike-high. The minor test in November lasted only briefly before USD/CAD finally lost the long-term threshold last month. It was briefly tested just prior to Christmas, but confirmed as a former level of support now turned resistance.

This kept the channel structure since early November developing as well. With the channel in play and the absence of any strong buying efforts, the bias at this time is towards seeing lower levels. The bottom of the channel could offer minor support in the mid-12400s, but isn’t viewed as meaningful given the overall trend.

Pulling back to the long-term chart (monthly), there isn’t any substantial price support until the late 2017 and early 2018 lows. This ranges from 1.2061 (2017 low) up to 1.2247 (2018 low). This means there may be a fair amount more of downward pressure before we see a meaningful rally develop.

To negate this bearish outlook, some work is needed. First, the intermediate-term channel will need to be snapped by price crossing above the upper parallel, but then that will ultimately need to be followed by a firm recapturing of the 13000-line.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Monthly Chart (below long-term support)

USD/CAD monthly chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart (firmly inside channel)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2021-01-14 04:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Staying the Course
2021-01-13 13:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF
2021-01-13 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: All That Glitters is Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: All That Glitters is Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-12 19:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish