Canadian Dollar Forecast: Reversals Cause for Concern in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates?

US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-23 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging
2020-12-23 14:20:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
GBP Soars as No 10 source says Brexit Deal is Done - Sky News

Real Time News
  • RT @JasonGroves1: Brexit deal done. Frost and Barnier still finalising text, so last-minute hiccup possible, but UK sources saying 'highly…
  • There's now less than two weeks until the end of 2020, which was a brutal period for the US Dollar. Get your $USD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/4K5Lm2rZXO https://t.co/6wKTM3rqIT
  • US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/12/23/US-DOLLAR-USD-PRICE-ACTION-INTO-2021-EURUSD-EUR-USD-GBPUSD-GBP-USD-USDJPY-USD-JPY.html $USD $EURUSD $GBPUSD $USDJPY
  • UK PM Johnson to make statement on Brexit negotiation at 7pm UK time $GBP
  • US Dollar Index has firmed a little bit with GBP/USD shedding 100-pips off its intraday high $GBP $USD $DXY http://t.co/VrIpM3GfcJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 94.26%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/h6Z30mQoLg
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.39% Silver: 1.68% Gold: 0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8Lg5IHWGgs
  • Sources report EU briefings on Brexit contingency plans have been cancelled as a trade deal looks likely $GBP $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.98% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.80% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.78% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/obFKPe7v3X
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.71% US 500: 0.50% FTSE 100: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.02% France 40: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JMh240iAyC
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Reversals Cause for Concern in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates?

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Reversals Cause for Concern in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates?

2020-12-23 17:10:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Canadian Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • The Canadian Dollar has been a top performing major currency since the end of March. Do recent losses mean the bull run is over? Probably not.
  • USD/CAD rates have sustained significant technical damage this year, while CAD/JPY rates remain on the precipice of a bullish breakout.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, USD/CAD rates may still trade higher.

Canadian Dollar Rally Pauses, But Data Improves

The Canadian Dollar, one of the best performing major currencies since the end of March, has endured what appears to be a brief round of profit taking at year-end. The losses seen by various CAD-crosses, including CAD/JPY (trading lower) and USD/CAD (trading higher) dovetails with a period of diminished risk appetite, even as the US fiscal stimulus deal has come into focus. But traders may not be ready to fret yet: the fundamentals undergirding the Canadian Dollar remain strong.

After all, the Bank of Canada appears to be in a long pauses with respect to policy, eschewing calls to dip their main rate into negative territory. The Canadian government has provided ample fiscal support, preventing the Canadian economy from dealing with the same volatility that its American counterpart to the south has experienced in recent months. In fact, Canadian economic data has been getting better: according to the Citi Economic Surprise Index for Canada, the Great White North has seen economic data outperform expectations at their best clip in a month.

Recent losses by the Canadian Dollar are properly contextualized by the calendar: it’s year-end, with profit taking afoot across the board. Traders may see the recent pullback in the Loonie as an opportunity to reassess long entry points heading into 2021.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (December 2019 to December 2020) (Chart 1)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Reversals Cause for Concern in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates?

After probing topside resistance, CAD/JPY rates have fallen back within the parallel channel drawn from the the downtrend from the June, August, and November highs. It still holds that breaking through the series of lower lows indicates that “a new regime of bullish trading” has taken root. To this end, given the holiday price action, it’s too soon to say that the CAD/JPY bullish breakout attempt has been denied. It remains true that “clearing 81.58 and 81.91 [on a closing basis] would be strong indications that CAD/JPY rates were embarking on an earnest bullish breakout attempt.”

As such, CAD/JPY rates are losing momentum, even as price action has provided a rebound (and the early trappings of a morning star candle cluster). While daily MACD remains in bullish territory, it is declining towards its signal line. Daily Slow Stochastics have already reached oversold territory. CAD/JPY rates below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in neither bearish nor bullish sequential order. CAD/JPY is a waiting game, perhaps until 2021.

USD/CAD Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (December 2019 to December 2020) (Chart 2)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Reversals Cause for Concern in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates?

USD/CAD rates have recently rebounded from longer-term Fibonacci retracement, the 38.2% retracement from the 2012 low to 2016 high at 1.2758, but nothing more has been had. Gains have been capped by the early-November swing low at 1.2928, which also constitutes former support in the descending channel between late-July and early-December. A lack of enthusiasm on the way higher still suggests that the break of the uptrend from the 2012 and 2018 swing lows offers more evidence of a long-term double top coming into play.

USD/CAD rates are now above their daily 5, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in neither bearish nor bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is rising but remains below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are racing towards overbought territory. A mirror image of CAD/JPY on the day, USD/CAD appears to be working on an evening star candle cluster – a topping pattern that calls for more losses.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/CAD Rate Forecast (December 23, 2020) (Chart 3)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Reversals Cause for Concern in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates?

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 61.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.60 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.62% lower than yesterday and 26.67% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.32% higher than yesterday and 5.42% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Gap-fills & More
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Gap-fills & More
2020-12-23 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Pullback Coming to an End?
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Pullback Coming to an End?
2020-12-23 01:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Bulls in Control, Even amid a Pullback - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Bulls in Control, Even amid a Pullback - Levels for XAG/USD
2020-12-22 18:40:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Rips to Resistance / 2020 Open
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Rips to Resistance / 2020 Open
2020-12-22 18:00:00
