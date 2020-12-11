USD/CAD Technical Outlook: May Bounce but Continue Trend After

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Come Under Pressure as Post-Brexit Talks Currently Look Likely to Fail
2020-12-11 12:00:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes March High as RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Unravels Ahead of Fed’s Last Meeting for 2020
2020-12-11 15:00:00
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
2020-12-10 22:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.46% Silver: 0.38% Oil - US Crude: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gY24PQdXnw
  • RT @BIS_org: The swift #CentralBank response to the #Covid19 crisis has helped to support the economy, including by staving off banking dis…
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (DEC) Actual: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-11
  • The $SPX has put in for its second consecutive bearish gap. If this is the extent of a 'pull back' that takes pressure off the view of a market overheating, it may hold fast the Christmas rally https://t.co/hFd9Na8Ypw
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (DEC) Actual: 2.5% Previous: 2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-11
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Prel (DEC) Actual: 2.3% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-11
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Prel (DEC) Actual: 81.4 Expected: 76.5 Previous: 76.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-11
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.25%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sACt1tlo0C
  • US 10yr Treasury yield down to 0.883% today, lowest point this week $USD $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.10% Silver: -0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CNSB6AAIaB
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: May Bounce but Continue Trend After

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: May Bounce but Continue Trend After

2020-12-11 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Highlights:

  • USD/CAD trend is clearly lower after long-term support breaks
  • May bounce, test the breakdown level then turn back lower
  • Will take a good deal of work to turn the outlook bullish
Advertisement

USD/CAD has been one of the more persistent trends in FX, with it running lower the past month nearly uninterrupted. Only pauses have marked the recent slide. We may see a reprieve for those with a bullish outlook, but at this time it looks like that will only be a temporary event.

The week ending December 4 brought with it a strong weekly closing candle below support from 2009 and the trend-line/channel-line from 2017. This put USD/CAD in position to continue lower and remain in position to trade as low as the 2017 low at 12061 in this run.

But that will likely take some time and before even continuing lower from here there may be a bounce that sees the area right around 13000 tested before selling commences again. Perhaps that is a bit ambitious given the one-way path USD/CAD has been on, but as long as it stays below 13000 the outlook is neutral at best.

Looking lower, the next level of price support arrives around 12500, then 12249, and finally the big level down at 12061. Heading into 2021 this may be a trend that continues to be one of the stronger, or at least most persistent in developed market currencies.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (big support broken, watch 2018 levels on more selling)

USD/CAD weekly chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart (bounce may develop)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Brexit Latest: Deal or No Deal? EUR/GBP Rates are Trapped in Range
Brexit Latest: Deal or No Deal? EUR/GBP Rates are Trapped in Range
2020-12-10 17:50:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Breakout Crosses Big Fig at 7500
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Breakout Crosses Big Fig at 7500
2020-12-10 17:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Momentum Gathering Pace for NZD/USD Rates
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Momentum Gathering Pace for NZD/USD Rates
2020-12-10 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish