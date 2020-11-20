Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Stalled at Support– USD/CAD Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart

USD/CAD sell-off stalls just above yearly lows

Key support 1.2951 – Resistance / bearish invalidation at 1.3232

Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar rallied 0.23% against the US Dollar this week but keeps USD/CAD just above the 2020 lows. Loonie is poised to close the week mid-range and while the broader risk remains weighted to the downside, the decline may be vulnerable here heading into the close of the month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD had, “responded to confluence resistance and heading into the October open the focus remains on a reaction / inflection off this key threshold.” A test of channel resistance held before reversing lower again with price probing the yearly lows last week- so what now?

Confluence resistance stands with the June trendline / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September decline at 1.3232 – a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to shift the focus higher in price towards 1.3418 and the May 2019 high / 38.2% retracement of the yearly range at 1.3565/92. Look for an intraweek pivot around 1.3057 with a break below 1.2951 needed to mark resumption towards channel support / the October 2018 low at 1.2782.

Recommended by Michael Boutros Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts! Get My Guide

Bottom line: USD/CAD is trading into the middle of a multi-week range just below channel resistance. From a trading standpoint, the decline remains vulnerable near-term while above 1.3056- be on the lookout for downside exhaustion with a breach / close above 1.3232 needed suggest a larger recovery is underway. That said, respect a break below 1.2951 with such a scenario likely to fuel accelerated losses for the greenback. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.30 (69.71% of traders are long) – bearish reading

Long positions are 0.83% lower than yesterday and 0.42% lower from last week

Short positions are 5.05% higher than yesterday and 4.70% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

USD/CAD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -1% -6% -3% Weekly 0% -7% -2%

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex