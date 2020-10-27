News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
EURUSD Shows Parallels to DAX and S&P 500 as Covid and Earnings Guide Relative Risk
2020-10-27 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
2020-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
2020-10-27 11:00:00
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
2020-10-26 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Bottom at Long-term Support

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Trying to Bottom at Long-term Support

2020-10-27 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Highlights:

  • Long-term support from 2009 been helping keep a floor in
  • Channel line from 2017 in confluence with 11-year support line
USD/CAD has been testing a big area of support that dates back to the Great Financial Crisis, with the level not that obvious at times given it runs through a lot of price action over the years. But nevertheless the 13000 line has been big, with it acting as support now three times going back to last year.

There is a trend-line (lower parallel tied to a top-side trend-line extending over the 2017/20 highs) that is also in confluence with the 13000 level. This makes for a good floor that if maintained at the very least keeps the outlook neutral, but if broken could lead to a sizable leg lower as strong support isn’t to be found for some distance below.

It is possible that USD/CAD is trying to carve a higher-low from the September 1 low, but some more work is needed to turn the near-term favorable for taking long-side bets. With a little more strength above 13259 and a demonstration that price wants to hold, then we could look to the September high at 13418 as the next level of resistance. This would indeed be a big test.

Should price sag some more then shorts will remain in control, but with the 13000 level so close by it doesn’t make for the most appealing risk/reward set-up to be an aggressive seller. A break through the September low, though, would be reason to dial it up in looking for a stronger move to the downside.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (Major level of support around 13000)

USD/CAD weekly chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart (in state of limbo at the moment)

USD/CAD daily chart

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

