Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound Ahead of ECB Policy Meeting Accounts
2020-10-08 11:00:00
2020-10-08 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook Unfazed by FOMC Minutes as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-08 05:00:00
2020-10-08 05:00:00
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
2020-10-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Price Struggling Below 50-DMA
2020-10-07 17:35:00
2020-10-07 17:35:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
2020-10-07 04:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
2020-10-08 11:00:00
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
2020-10-08 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, Bailey Optimistic on Brexit Deal
2020-10-08 08:00:00
2020-10-08 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as Brexit Deadline Nears
2020-10-07 08:00:00
2020-10-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
2020-10-07 09:30:00
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Can Short-term Support Hold Before Long-term Test?

USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Can Short-term Support Hold Before Long-term Test?

2020-10-08 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
USD/CAD Highlights:

  • USD/CAD is trading at a near-term level of support
  • A breakdown will have a level from 2009 and 2017 in play again
USD/CAD ramped off a long-term zone of support to start last month, which could soon again come back into play. The question is whether the current near-term support can hold before a more thorough, and possible breaking, of longer-term support takes shape.

The area around 13320 began back in early August when a small bounce developed. At first it was not viewed as a meaningful event, but since then the low has acted as resistance on a few occasions through the month of August into September. The level is most easily visible on the 4-hr time-frame.

If this support area can hold then we could be witnessing the end of the decline and another leg higher starting to develop, with the recent high around 13420 up as the first meaningful level of resistance. If, however, we see support fail here, there is another level of near-term support around 13125 before a much more meaningful test of long-term support comes into play.

The long-term level put a floor in in September and consists of a horizontal level running over that began as a major high during a spike in 2008/2009 and has been in and out of play in recent years. The zone roughly surrounds 13000. It is also in confluence with a lower parallel dating back to 2017.

A failure to hold the 13000 support region could set off a much larger move lower, but before we can worry about that the near-term levels are in focus first.

USD/CAD 4-hr Chart (at solid short-term support)

USD/CAD 4-hr chart

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (2009/17 confluent support)

USD/CAD weekly chart

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

