Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rates Susceptible to Second Wave of Covid-19, Subdued Inflation
2020-10-05 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Downward Trend in RSI
2020-10-05 05:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
US Dollar Correction, GBP/USD Flips to Short, AUD/USD Longs Halved - COT Report
2020-10-05 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US service sector activity report from ISM for September unexpectedly improved with activity and employment measures rising. Helps ward off the V-shaped recovery collapse fears https://t.co/PPv4VP8H6y
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 14:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 5.26% Silver: 2.13% Gold: 0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FvvgmZafau
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/rOyZre6w1a
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices (SEP) Actual: 59 Previous: 64.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (SEP) Actual: 57.8 Expected: 56.3 Previous: 56.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment (SEP) Actual: 51.8 Previous: 47.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders (SEP) Actual: 61.5 Previous: 56.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices (SEP) Actual: 59.0 Previous: 64.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
  • 🇺🇸 ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity (SEP) Actual: 63.0 Expected: 61 Previous: 62.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-05
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates

2020-10-05 14:30:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • After a rocky September, both CAD/JPY and USD/CAD rates are on the cusp of breaking in favor of more Canadian Dollar strength alongside crude oil prices and equity markets.
  • Canadian Dollar event risk rises at the end of the week, with the release of the September Canada jobs report on Friday, October 9.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, USD/CAD rates have a bearish trading bias.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Canadian Dollar Readying for Liftoff?

The Canadian Dollar proved weaker in September, the first time since March that USD/CAD rates posted a month-over-month gain. But the start of October has already proven beneficial for the Loonie, with energy markets and equity markets rallying alongside optimism that a new fiscal stimulus package will be coming from the United States. More evidence that the Canadian economy is weathering the coronavirus pandemic with a strong September Canada jobs report is due at the end of the week, and so long as general risk appetite continues to improve, the Canadian Dollar may be well-positioned to advance versus the Japanese Yen and Us Dollar.

Bank of Canada Maintains Flight Path

While the Canadian economy continues to show signs of progress, it must be considered that 20% of Canadian GDP is tied to economic activities with the US; as long as the world’s largest economy continues to struggle to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the Canadian economy may find difficulty reaching its full potential. As such, it still holds that “the Bank of Canada still sees too much uncertainty to make any significant changes in the near-term.”

Bank of Canada Interest Rate Expectations (October 5, 2020) (Table 1)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY &amp; USD/CAD Rates

Bank of Canada interest rate expectations have continued to remain stable for the past several months. In mid-August, there was a 5% chance of a 25-bps rate hike through December 2020; now, there is a 7% chance of a 25-bps rate cut through December 2020. To this end, it is still the case that no rate moves are expected through July 2021.

USD/CAD Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (October 2019 to October 2020) (Chart 1)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY &amp; USD/CAD Rates

The USD/CAD rate rally stalled ahead of the late-February swing high (which proved to break with a gap higher in mid-March), noted by several daily inverted hammers last week. Now, USD/CAD rates are below their daily 5, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is not quite yet in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower at its signal line, while Slow Stochastics are falling towards their median line. If the uptrend from the September swing lows is broken, USD/CAD rates could reverse quickly. The September 30 bearish engulfing bar high at 1.3250 would be key resistance to discern whether or not the potential for further losses remains.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/CAD Rate Forecast (October 5, 2020) (Chart 2)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY &amp; USD/CAD Rates

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 66.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.01 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.95% higher than yesterday and 26.78% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.82% higher than yesterday and 9.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

CAD/JPY Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (October 2019 to October 2020) (Chart 3)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY &amp; USD/CAD Rates

CAD/JPY rates are risen back to the rising trendline from the May and July swing lows, having found support at former triangle resistance from the February and June highs. CAD/JPY has seen bearish momentum ease, with CAD/JPY rates above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which has only recent lost bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher albeit below the signal line, while Slow Stochastics have risen through their median line. Gains through 80.000 this week would be a strong sign that CAD/JPY rates have indeed made a meaningful turn higher.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Trading at Crossroad of Short-term Support
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Trading at Crossroad of Short-term Support
2020-10-05 11:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Support at Risk of Breaking Soon
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Support at Risk of Breaking Soon
2020-10-02 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Pullback to Offer Opportunity
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Pullback to Offer Opportunity
2020-10-01 16:06:00
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound to be Short Lived- GBP/USD Levels
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound to be Short Lived- GBP/USD Levels
2020-09-30 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
CAD/JPY