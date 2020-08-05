Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets to Major Uptrend Support

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts

USD/CAD sell-off approaching critical long-term uptrend support around ~1.32

Key near-term resistance at 1.34 – break lower exposes 1.31

The Canadian Dollar offensive against the US Dollar continues into the start of August trade with USD/CAD breaking to fresh five-month lows. The decline takes price into a critical slope at long-term uptrend support and we’re looking for a reaction in price just lower. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts heading into the close of the week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we highlighted that our focus was on, “a break of the monthly opening-range for guidance with the risk weighted to the downside while below 1.3610.” USD/CAD registered an intraday high at 1.36 the following day before reversing sharply lower to break below the July opening-range lows and keeps the risk weighted to the downside near-term.

The decline is now approaching confluence support around ~1.3202 where the February lows converges on multi-year pitchfork support extending off the 2017 lows- look for a reaction there IF reached. A break lower keeps the focus on the 88.6% Fibonacci resistance at 1.3152 and the lower parallel (magenta) near ~1.3060s.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the late-June high. A break below the median-line risks a test of the lower parallel – which currently converges on the 1.32 confluence support zone. Initial resistance back at 1.3323 with near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the August open at the 1.34-handle.

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide Get My Guide

Bottom line: The USD/CAD sell-off is now approaching long-term uptrend support and while the immediate threat is lower, the decline may be vulnerable heading into this key region. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a test of the 1.32-handle – rebounds should be capped by the monthly open IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below trendline support needed to mark resumption of the March downtrend. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.46 (59.39% of traders are long) – weak bearish reading

Long positions are 13.65% lower than yesterday and 17.95% lower from last week

Short positions are 3.12% lower than yesterday and 8.60% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

USD/CAD BULLISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -16% 24% -3% Weekly -16% 5% -9%

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex