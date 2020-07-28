Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Faces a Key Support Level

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.57% Gold: -0.65% Silver: -3.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FQlGMNtpwK

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eXcNmrRk1I

Coming up at half past the hour. Do join me if you're free... https://t.co/Tybi0QuarN

A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here:https://t.co/sR7HqpK8BI https://t.co/tb38SBoiGK

🇬🇧 CBI Distributive Trades (JUL) Actual: 4 Expected: -25 Previous: -37 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-28

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.09% US 500: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.26% Germany 30: -0.27% France 40: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5XLyYpuYM0

Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/QYa8J46ADZ

The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/AIAGdy18I9

Gold Price Surge May Fizzle if the Fed Holds Back Stimulus Boost - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/28/Gold-Price-Surge-May-Fizzle-if-the-Fed-Holds-Back-Stimulus-Boost.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #gold #xauusd #fed #fomc