Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets Towards Major Trend Support

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart

USD/CAD sell-off takes price back towards long-term uptrend support zone

Broader risk remains lower sub-1.36 – key support at 1.32

The Canadian Dollar rallied more than 1.2% against the US Dollar this week with USD/CAD once again approaching a key support zone we’ve been tracking for months now. It’s make-or-break for the Loonie bulls here with key, long-term, uptrend support just lower. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we highlighted that USD/CAD had rebounded off key confluence support at the 78.6% retracement of the yearly range at 1.3323/64, while noting to, “look for topside exhaustion ahead of 1.3832 IF price is indeed heading lower.” The advance failed at the 2017 high-week close at 1.3708 before reversing sharply into the close of June trade - that decline is once again approaching Fibonacci support with long-term uptrend support just lower into the 1.32-handle. We’re looking for a reaction down here.

A break / close below the 2016 /2017 pitchfork support slope (blue) is needed to keep the short-bias viable with such a scenario exposing the 61.8% retracement of the 2017 advance at 1.3056. Initial weekly resistance stands at the 61.8% parallel (currently ~1.36) with broader bearish invalidation now lowered to 1.3708.

Bottom line: The USD/CAD sell-off is approaching the upper bounds of a key support zone at 1.3323/64. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – look for topside exhaustion head of this week’s high IF prices ahead indeed heading lower with a break below this long-term slope needed to suggest a larger breakdown is underway. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at 2.12 (67.94% of traders are long) – bearish reading

Long positions are 20.07% higher than yesterday and 23.13% higher from last week

Short positions are 36.83% lower than yesterday and 31.25% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

USD/CAD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 15% -18% 1% Weekly 38% -27% 7%

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

