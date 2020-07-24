Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets Towards Major Trend Support

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
EUR/USD, USD & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-24 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bullish on FOMC Rate Decision & US Relief Bill
2020-07-24 16:00:00
Gold Rally Eyes Record High Price as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
2020-07-24 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/MXN has been coiling up for the duration of the month as it finds little to sway it in either direction, but that is set to change as the descending wedge is near its breaking point.Get $USDMXN market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/U0cEqxETEo https://t.co/W5uv95grUf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.27%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/y0zMm3NoD4
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.69% Silver: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mJrtF59MC6
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.99% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZLUb2vswmA
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.00% France 40: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.52% US 500: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nIsbdS1NcI
  • NIAID's Fauci says COVID vaccine to be widely available several months into 2021 - BBG
  • NIAID's Fauci says US shut down was only 50% in reality compared to Europe's 90% - BBG
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Plummets Towards Major Trend Support - #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/PnKmZFFuEe https://t.co/bQaXYI6EvN
  • NIAID's Fauci says some areas should pause reopening plans - BBG
  • Hey traders! Wrap up your weekend with some key market highlights from @DailyFX Cheif Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/eYg92eKOhU
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets Towards Major Trend Support

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets Towards Major Trend Support

2020-07-24 15:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollarupdated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • USD/CAD sell-off takes price back towards long-term uptrend support zone
  • Broader risk remains lower sub-1.36 – key support at 1.32

The Canadian Dollar rallied more than 1.2% against the US Dollar this week with USD/CAD once again approaching a key support zone we’ve been tracking for months now. It’s make-or-break for the Loonie bulls here with key, long-term, uptrend support just lower. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 27
( 12:07 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - Loonie Trade Outlook - USDCAD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we highlighted that USD/CAD had rebounded off key confluence support at the 78.6% retracement of the yearly range at 1.3323/64, while noting to, “look for topside exhaustion ahead of 1.3832 IF price is indeed heading lower.” The advance failed at the 2017 high-week close at 1.3708 before reversing sharply into the close of June trade - that decline is once again approaching Fibonacci support with long-term uptrend support just lower into the 1.32-handle. We’re looking for a reaction down here.

A break / close below the 2016 /2017 pitchfork support slope (blue) is needed to keep the short-bias viable with such a scenario exposing the 61.8% retracement of the 2017 advance at 1.3056. Initial weekly resistance stands at the 61.8% parallel (currently ~1.36) with broader bearish invalidation now lowered to 1.3708.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The USD/CAD sell-off is approaching the upper bounds of a key support zone at 1.3323/64. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops – look for topside exhaustion head of this week’s high IF prices ahead indeed heading lower with a break below this long-term slope needed to suggest a larger breakdown is underway. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at 2.12 (67.94% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are20.07% higher than yesterday and 23.13% higher from last week
  • Short positions are36.83% lower than yesterday and 31.25% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -18% 1%
Weekly 38% -27% 7%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Key US / Canada Data Releases - USD/CAD Economic Calendar - Loonie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Index Price Forecast: May Reverse Higher After Support Holds
Dollar Index Price Forecast: May Reverse Higher After Support Holds
2020-07-24 09:32:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to Fresh 2020 High- Breakout Levels
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to Fresh 2020 High- Breakout Levels
2020-07-23 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: All-Time Highs Come into Focus - Key Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: All-Time Highs Come into Focus - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-07-23 15:30:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.