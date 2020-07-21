Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price May Break Below a Stubborn Support Level

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pulls Back from July High as EU Splits COVID Recovery Fund
2020-07-21 05:00:00
S&P 500, EURUSD Hit 5-Month and 18-Month Highs Without a True Break
2020-07-21 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom
2020-07-21 06:16:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.07%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Q3ud7nv55
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.73% Oil - US Crude: 2.43% Gold: 0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UOc1FyS5hP
  • Coming up at half past the hour. Please join me if you can https://t.co/mfoU5r6ocJ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.73% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pSBlp83pgt
  • Last month, USD/CAD pulled up from a multi-month tumble and started a trend-less move. Will today’s Canadian retail sales numbers for May (13:30UK) push the pair in a clear direction? #USDCAD, #Canadiandollar https://t.co/RalYqOuidi
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.77% France 40: 1.38% Wall Street: 0.85% US 500: 0.75% FTSE 100: 0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tD3xS9Y1ub
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/htoHfw8yAa
  • Gold Prices at Risk Despite Push to 9-Month High as Earnings Loom - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/07/21/Gold-Prices-at-Risk-Despite-Push-to-9-Month-High-as-Earnings-Loom.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #earningsseason https://t.co/1gCCeM6PqM
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/zeRKMwifJf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.96%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ySQ3JYn3Bz
Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price May Break Below a Stubborn Support Level

Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price May Break Below a Stubborn Support Level

2020-07-21 10:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Forecast

  • The greenback benefited from the global increase of Covid-19 cases
  • USD vs CAD price chart exposes a sideways move

USD/CAD Price – Reversed Lower

Last week, USD/CAD hit a two-week high of 1.3646 without committing to a new bull trend. Ultimately, the pair retreated and closed a weekly candlestick with a Doji pattern highlighting the market’s indecision. Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained near 50 reflecting weak bears and weaker bulls.

The market invested in riskier assets amid positive news about a coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, the US-China tensions combined with the accelerating trend of Covid-19 infections in the US and elsewhere kept the demand on safe havens intact.

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART ( APRIL 9, 2018 – JULY 21, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdcad daily price chart 21-07-20 Zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (APRIL 15 – JULY 21, 2020) Zoomed In

usdcad daily price chart 21-07-20 Zoomed in

In Mid-June, USD/CAD pulled up from a multi-month slide and climbed to the current trading zone 1.3511- 1.3793. Since then, the price has failed on multiple occasions to break through the lower trading zone, repeatedly rebuffing efforts to put bears back in charge.

Another close above the low end of the current trading zone may open up a push behind USDCAD towards the high end of it, and a further close above that could encourage bulls to extend the rally towards1.4000 – a psychologically significant level.

On the other hand, any successful close below the low end of the zone may ultimately guide USDCAD’s fall towards 1.3291 which is a 200 point extension below the current range low, and any further breaks lower that level may embolden bears to revisit 1.3015 which is within range of 2020’s low.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD FOUR HOUR PRICE CHART (JUNE 10 – JULY 21, 2020)

usdcad four hour price chart 21-07-20

In early July, USD/CAD traded below the bullish trendline resistance originating from the June 10 low at 1.3315, a shift in favor of the bear’s to control, which has thus far held.

Yesterday, the pair produced another bearish signal after breaking below the second bullish trendline originating from the aforementioned June 10 low. With that said, any break above the downside slopping trendline resistance originating from the July 14 high at 1.3646, may keep the bullish potential alive.

To conclude, a break below 1.3467 could send USDCAD towards the 1.3400 handle, while a break above 1.3560 may trigger a rally towards 1.3627. As such, the weekly support and resistance levels underscored on the four-hour chart should be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Forecast: Critical Technical Levels to Consider
EUR/JPY Forecast: Critical Technical Levels to Consider
2020-07-20 14:05:00
US Dollar Index (DXY) Charts: Pressuring Support, May Break Soon
US Dollar Index (DXY) Charts: Pressuring Support, May Break Soon
2020-07-20 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Eyes on Key Neckline Support
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Eyes on Key Neckline Support
2020-07-20 09:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Falters Near Six-Month Highs
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Falters Near Six-Month Highs
2020-07-17 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.