Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Returns to Range Support
Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels
- Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts
- USD/CAD sell-off breaks consolidation / weekly range lows post-BoC
- Key near-term support 1.3432 - Key resistance zone back at 1.3602/10
The Canadian Dollar is on the offensive against the US Dollar on the heels of today’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision with the USD/CAD breaking below a near-term consolidation formation just below resistance. The move risks further declines near-term with price now approaching a key support zone near the monthly range-lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts heading into the close of the week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.
Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview
Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD had, “rebounded off confluence support last week and the focus is on this near-term recovery. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of 1.3832 IF price is indeed heading lower.” Price registered a high at 1.3715 late in June trade before plummeting more than 1.6% into the July open. The monthly opening-range has taken shape just below confluence Fibonacci resistance at 1.3602/10- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 range and the 100% extension of the decline off the yearly highs. The bulls remain vulnerable below this threshold.
Daily support rests with the 61.8% retracement at 1.3468 backed by 1.3432- a break / close below this levels is needed to fuel a leg lower in price with such a scenario exposing the 78.6% retracement / June low at 1.3315/23. A breach above the monthly rang high at 1.3715 would be needed to shift the focus back to the long-side.
Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min
Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD breaking below a near-term ascending consolidation pattern today with the decline probing a break of the weekly opening-range lows. A break below the 78.6% retracement at 1.3524 keeps the focus on the 25% parallel (currently ~1.35) backed by confluence support at 1.3468/86and the median-line / 1.3432- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Weekly open resistance stands at 1.3582 with bearish invalidation now lowered to 1.3610.
Bottom line: We’re looking for a break of the monthly opening-range for guidance with the risk weighted to the downside while below 1.3610. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of weekly open resistance IF price is indeed heading lower with a break below 1.3432 needed to mark resumption. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.
For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy
Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart
- A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.18 (54.13% of traders are long) – neutral reading
- Long positions are1.75% lower than yesterday and 4.65% higher from last week
- Short positions are10.67% higher than yesterday and 5.53% higher from last week
- We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long
---
Key US / Canada Data Releases
Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.
Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX
