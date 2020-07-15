Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Returns to Range Support

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts

USD/CAD sell-off breaks consolidation / weekly range lows post-BoC

Key near-term support 1.3432 - Key resistance zone back at 1.3602/10

The Canadian Dollar is on the offensive against the US Dollar on the heels of today’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision with the USD/CAD breaking below a near-term consolidation formation just below resistance. The move risks further declines near-term with price now approaching a key support zone near the monthly range-lows. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD price charts heading into the close of the week. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD had, “rebounded off confluence support last week and the focus is on this near-term recovery. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of 1.3832 IF price is indeed heading lower.” Price registered a high at 1.3715 late in June trade before plummeting more than 1.6% into the July open. The monthly opening-range has taken shape just below confluence Fibonacci resistance at 1.3602/10- a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 range and the 100% extension of the decline off the yearly highs. The bulls remain vulnerable below this threshold.

Daily support rests with the 61.8% retracement at 1.3468 backed by 1.3432- a break / close below this levels is needed to fuel a leg lower in price with such a scenario exposing the 78.6% retracement / June low at 1.3315/23. A breach above the monthly rang high at 1.3715 would be needed to shift the focus back to the long-side.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD 120min

Notes: A closer look at Loonie price action shows USD/CAD breaking below a near-term ascending consolidation pattern today with the decline probing a break of the weekly opening-range lows. A break below the 78.6% retracement at 1.3524 keeps the focus on the 25% parallel (currently ~1.35) backed by confluence support at 1.3468/86and the median-line / 1.3432- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Weekly open resistance stands at 1.3582 with bearish invalidation now lowered to 1.3610.

Recommended by Michael Boutros New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide Get My Guide

Bottom line: We’re looking for a break of the monthly opening-range for guidance with the risk weighted to the downside while below 1.3610. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of weekly open resistance IF price is indeed heading lower with a break below 1.3432 needed to mark resumption. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +1.18 (54.13% of traders are long) – neutral reading

Long positions are 1.75% lower than yesterday and 4.65% higher from last week

Short positions are 10.67% higher than yesterday and 5.53% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long

USD/CAD MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -6% -20% -12% Weekly -4% -1% -3%

---

Key US / Canada Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex