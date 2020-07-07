Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD price- Lack of Clear Direction

Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/OjTZOQEytM https://t.co/1TOiApxfjp

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.44% Oil - US Crude: -1.23% Silver: -1.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mBBDXIGnyn

US is considering curbing special exemptions for Chinese firms, according to Politico

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rst0kqdDrJ

Coming up at half past the hour. Please join me if you can... https://t.co/R2GcBc8KXS

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.79% Wall Street: -1.00% France 40: -1.13% FTSE 100: -1.35% Germany 30: -1.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/u3dcuMGQBh

Since mid-June USD/CAD has consolidated in a well-defined zone. Will today’s Fed members speeches (14:00- 18:00 and 19:00 UK) push the pair in a clear direction? #USDCAD, #USD, #Fed https://t.co/SxjnwNupP2

Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/KsjQit31hK

Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/Qe7aw1a6UU