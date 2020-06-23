Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price – Key Support Level in Play

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
EUR/USD Bull Flag Formation in Focus as RSI Tracks Bullish Trend
2020-06-23 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
FTSE China A50 Gains With Crude Oil, Gold Prices Attempt Breakout
2020-06-23 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bullish After Positive UK PMIs
2020-06-23 09:30:00
British Pound Outlook Before Key Brexit Date: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD
2020-06-23 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.10%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VBm8taZZFx
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-23
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.84% Silver: 0.68% Gold: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uHaEU6WUlL
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vGVD0ywAwz
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/5XD2wX3Py1
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.26% France 40: 1.62% FTSE 100: 0.99% Wall Street: 0.95% US 500: 0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pBxCPnuCYv
  • Last week, USD/CAD rallied to a two-week high then retreated after. Will today’s US PMI data (14:45UK) boost the US dollar price against the Canadian dollar? #USdollar, #USeconomy, #USDCAD https://t.co/MlJSjyBh5H
  • Coming up at half past the hour. Do join me if you can... https://t.co/qo0H1bwoIZ
  • 🇿🇦 Unemployment Rate (Q1) Actual: 30.1 Expected: 29.7% Previous: 29.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-23
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/gHX7uoAkJB
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price – Key Support Level in Play

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price – Key Support Level in Play

2020-06-23 09:32:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Forecast

  • Worried investors slow down the US dollar selloff
  • USD/CAD corrects higher, what’s next?

USD/CAD Price – Indecisive Traders

On Monday, USD/CAD rallied to a two-week high at 1.3686 however, the price retreated after and closed the weekly candlestick with a Doji pattern signaling the market indecision at this stage.

Last week, the market slowed down US dollar selloff as the rising coronavirus cases in the US combined with reporting new cases in China weighed on the economic recovery expectations.

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (JuLY 28, 2018 – June 23, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdcad daily price chart 23-06-20 Zoomed out
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 16 – June 23, 2020) Zoomed In

usdcad daily price chart 23-06-20 Zoomed in

On June 11, USD/CAD climbed to the current trading zone 1.3291 – 1.3511 indicating that bears were losing momentum, and this led the price last week to correct its downward trend and create a higher low at 1.3504. Yesterday, the price failed to decline to the lower trading zone highlighting bears hesitation at this stage.

Any close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone signals that bears could re-attempt pressing towards 1.3291. A Further close below this level may encourage bears to send USDCAD even lower towards 1.3015.

On the flip side, another failure in closing below the low end of the zone reflects the bear’s hesitation and may cause the price to rally towards the high end of the zone. A further close above that level could extend the rally towards the 1.4000 handle.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD four hour PRICE CHART (May 22 – June 23, 2020)

usdcad four hour price chart 23-06-20

On June 11, USD/CAD broke and remained above the downtrend line originated from the June 4 high at 1.3541 reflecting a weaker bearish sentiment.

Last week, the pair rebounded and consolidated above the low end of the trading zone discussed above reflecting weak bears and weaker bulls. Therefore, a break below this level would generate a bearish signal. On the other hand, any break above the downtrend line originated from the May 29 high at 1.3832 would generate a bullish signal.

To conclude, a break above 1.3686 may trigger a rally towards 1.3786 in turn, any break below 1.3378 could send USDCAD towards 1.3291. Nonetheless, the daily and support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Remains a Worthy Guide
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Remains a Worthy Guide
2020-06-22 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD End its Sideways Move?
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD End its Sideways Move?
2020-06-22 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Stalls– Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Recovery Stalls– Loonie Levels
2020-06-19 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Selloff or Consolidation?
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Selloff or Consolidation?
2020-06-19 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.