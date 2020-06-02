Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price -Accelerated Bearish Momentum

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Upbeat as The US Dollar Continues to Crumble, Silver Nears a Full Retracement
2020-06-02 11:00:00
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jJf4VBBPOr
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.72% Gold: -0.03% Silver: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HD3d67xvtz
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.93% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1d82miYwh3
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market #sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.74% Germany 30: 1.12% FTSE 100: 0.88% Wall Street: 0.77% US 500: 0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1IbO8jbvOv
  • Russia and other nations are said to prefer a 1-month OPEC+ production cut extension #OOTT
  • Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price -Accelerated Bearish Momentum More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/06/02/Canadian-Dollar-USDCAD-Price-Accelerated-Bearish-Momentum-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/seBugrGVVC
  • RT @Monte_IG: EUR/USD has already breached today's key pivot point, more gains would aid conformist buy breakout strategies in line with it…
  • U.S. Market Analyst at https://t.co/JsVsSmefgR, Shain Vernier covers - ✔️ Safe haven assets in volatile markets ✔️ Central banks and governments ✔️ How will commodities trade in a recession Only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast. Tune in here: https://t.co/1UmEzEbwiy https://t.co/ACw6v5RYKn
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending Actual: £0.3B Expected: £1.149B Previous: £4.80B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price -Accelerated Bearish Momentum

Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price -Accelerated Bearish Momentum

2020-06-02 09:41:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

  • USD/CAD trades its lower level since early March
  • Bearish signals on USD vs CAD price chart

USD/CAD – Bearish Market

On Friday, USD/CAD declined to a near three-month low at 1.3714 then closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 1.7% loss. Today, bears have led the price towards the 1.3500 handle.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell from 40 to 27 reflecting the strength of bearish momentum.

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 17, 2018 – June 2, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdcad daily price chart 02-06-20 Zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q2 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (March 3 – June 2, 2020) Zoomed In

usdcad daily price chart 02-06-20 Zoomed in

On May 22, USD/CAD failed to climb to the higher trading zone highlighting that bearish sentiment was still intact. On May 26, the pair broke below the lower line of the descending triangle and edged lower as expected in our last update.

Last week, the price showed even more weakness as it failed on multiple occasions to climb to the higher trading zone. Consequently, the pair has declined this week towards the low end of the current trading zone 1.3511- 1.3793.

A close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone indicates that bears may press towards 1.3291. A further close below that level could send USDCAD even lower towards 1.3015. On the flip-side, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone reflects bears' hesitation and may lead some of them to exit the market causing a rally towards the high end of the zone. A further close above that level could extend the rally towards the 1.4000 handle.

That said, the weekly support and resistance levels underlined on the daily chart (zoomed in) should be monitored in both bullish/ bearish scenarios.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CAD four hour PRICE CHART (April 13 – June 2, 2020)

usdcad four hour price chart 02-06-20

On May 26, USD/CAD broke below the uptrend line originated from the May 20 low at 1.3868, and generated a bearish signal. Yesterday, the market violated the uptrend line originated from the May 27 low at 1.3728, and produced another bearish signal.

Thus, a break below 1.3426 signals a possible fall towards 1.3353. In turn, any break in the other direction i.e. above 1.3594 may trigger a rally towards 1.3725. Nonetheless, the daily and support and resistance marked on the four-hour chart should be kept in focus.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Forecast: Euro vs JPY Price Flirts With 120.00 Threshold
EUR/JPY Forecast: Euro vs JPY Price Flirts With 120.00 Threshold
2020-06-01 14:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Acts as a Guide
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Acts as a Guide
2020-06-01 11:00:00
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price – Rally Set to Resume?
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Price – Rally Set to Resume?
2020-06-01 09:30:00
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Potential Persists
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Potential Persists
2020-05-30 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.