Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?

🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY Actual: -0.7% Expected: -9.5% Previous: -2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-19

RBNZ: Governor Orr states that the strategy is to keep yield-curve low, flat; prepared to implement negative rates 'but a lot later' - BBG

The New Zealand Dollar is back to challenge the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart after a would-be breakdown lost steam below the 0.60 figure. Get your $NZD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CTzRYN8EaD https://t.co/MUinhNQCt7

(Asia AM) The New Zealand Dollar may be stalling after #Stat criticized Moderna’s virus drug trial, reversing most gains in the #DowJones yesterday. Ahead, the Japanese #Yen could appreciate #Moderna $NZDUSD #NZD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/05/19/New-Zealand-Dollar-Stalls-Dow-Jones-Turns-Stat-Flaks-Moderna-Vaccine.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/mxOlTF84Vs

A trifecta of notable news catalysts has prompted a sizeable risk rally across equity markets. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/bb6QWHtNZu https://t.co/QoMoRVddU1

Looks like #WTI #crudeoil is leaving behind a doji candlestick (sign of indecision) after pausing its bounce on an outer layer of descending resistance from the 2020 peak. A rejection here may place the focus on rising support from April's bottom. Gains expose August 2016 low https://t.co/XChjV40p2G