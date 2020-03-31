We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Dow and S&P 500 Slow Advance a Best Outcome, G7 and Chinese PMI Ahead
2020-03-31 02:30:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 24, 2020 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 111.12.
2020-03-31 09:23:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Pullback May Be Over

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Pullback May Be Over

2020-03-31 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD pullback from 2016 peak may be over
  • The 13920 level is the low to watch for now

USD/CAD ran into resistance a couple of weeks back via the 2016 highs, initially the pullback was looking like it might be shallow but then a minor wave of selling hit. The selling may be over now, with the Friday low at 13920 acting as the line-in-the-sand to watch.

A surge higher again may not be the path, so expectations of how a rally might play out need to be tempered. Given the size of the run prior to hitting the 2016 highs, a congestion phase lasting a little while may be needed before USD/CAD can the gain the footing needed to trade to levels not seen since the early 2000s.

A break below 13920 won’t damage the overall trend higher since January, but it would be reason for caution to stand aside until things firm up again. A sustained rally beyond 14690 (2016 high) will turn attention towards the 2002 peak at 16185. It’s a good distance from here but certainly attainable in the months ahead.

For short-term traders not looking to hold beyond a few days or weeks, a breakout on the long-term chart helps shape the trading bias; Looking for shorter-term bullish set-ups (i.e. daily or 4-hr consolidation patterns) could prove fruitful. For now, there is still a bit of room from here to get back to resistance as long as the 13920 low holds.

USD/CAD Daily Chart (13920 the level to watch)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (above 2016 high brings in early-2000s)

USD/CAD weekly chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

