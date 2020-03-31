Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Pullback May Be Over

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

USD/CAD pullback from 2016 peak may be over

The 13920 level is the low to watch for now

USD/CAD ran into resistance a couple of weeks back via the 2016 highs, initially the pullback was looking like it might be shallow but then a minor wave of selling hit. The selling may be over now, with the Friday low at 13920 acting as the line-in-the-sand to watch.

A surge higher again may not be the path, so expectations of how a rally might play out need to be tempered. Given the size of the run prior to hitting the 2016 highs, a congestion phase lasting a little while may be needed before USD/CAD can the gain the footing needed to trade to levels not seen since the early 2000s.

A break below 13920 won’t damage the overall trend higher since January, but it would be reason for caution to stand aside until things firm up again. A sustained rally beyond 14690 (2016 high) will turn attention towards the 2002 peak at 16185. It’s a good distance from here but certainly attainable in the months ahead.

For short-term traders not looking to hold beyond a few days or weeks, a breakout on the long-term chart helps shape the trading bias; Looking for shorter-term bullish set-ups (i.e. daily or 4-hr consolidation patterns) could prove fruitful. For now, there is still a bit of room from here to get back to resistance as long as the 13920 low holds.

USD/CAD Daily Chart (13920 the level to watch)

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (above 2016 high brings in early-2000s)

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

