Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Looking to Extend Rally

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD to Face Larger Pullback as RSI Falls Back from Overbought Zone
2020-03-05 06:00:00
S&P 500 Rebounds, EURUSD Rally Stalls, Canadian and Australian Dollars Surprise
2020-03-05 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-05 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Brightens As UK Budget Nears
2020-03-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
2020-03-05 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain on Coronavirus Fears Even as Riskier Assets Rise
2020-03-05 07:11:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts
2020-03-04 20:59:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The UK Budget is due next Wednesday and will likely help both $GBPUSD and the #FTSE 100 index of leading London stocks. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/YOqjYKDe8o https://t.co/eOv2GCRXoq
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.66% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pSZ531CHfd
  • Russia is reportedly okay with 1mbpd cut in oil production - sources (energy intel) #OOTT
  • Conditional on Russian support https://t.co/Pxt7vRFBvW
  • GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/03/05/GBPUSD-Faces-Key-Resistance-Bears-at-Risk-British-Pound-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/WBhcde5t5A
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZBnGRh2P64
  • OPEC ministers have agreed to reduce oil production by 1.5mbpd - Sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -1.06% France 40: -1.54% Wall Street: -2.16% US 500: -2.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZgRgoeJSY3
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • What started off as a short squeeze has likely brought some bulls into the mix as USD has deteriorated; and $EURUSD has shot-higher in response. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/SmJnb5Y1x3 https://t.co/T5nkOd5QAq
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Looking to Extend Rally

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Looking to Extend Rally

2020-03-05 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD is in breakout territory
  • A little more strength can get it into open space

The theme this week has been widespread intervention to combat economic weakness as a result of the coronavirus. The Fed and BoC cut rates by 50-bps each. There was little net effect from the two actions outside of some very short-term USD/CAD volatility.

Looking at the weekly chart, the US Dollar is well positioned to rally against the Canadian Dollar. With price having taken out the 2016 trend-line (neatly tied to a parallel running on the underside of the past four years), and also breaking above the September high at 13382, the upside appears to have been softened up for USD/CAD to keep extending.

This is the macro outlook, one which could eventually take price back to the highs in 2016 at 14899, but the shorter-term may still be a bit sloppy until there is some more separation from the breakout point. The preferred approach on this end is to look for solid-looking consolidation patterns (flags, triangles, rectangles, etc.), along with shallow pullbacks in a sequence of higher-highs and higher-lows (& ideally back to support levels).

As long as price stays above the 2016 trend-line the bullish outlook will remain intact. Resistance clocks in at 13565 (May ‘19 high) and then 13664 (Dec ’18 high). There is a slope running over from May of 2017 that could join forces with the May high to strengthen the 13565-area as resistance, but not a hurdle seen at this time capable of denting the more significant breakout we are seeing.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Q1 Dollar Forecast Here
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart (sloppy but could clean up)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (in big-picture breakout area)

USD/CAD weekly chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-05 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
2020-03-05 03:00:00
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fed & BOC Cut Rates by 0.5%, Now What?
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fed & BOC Cut Rates by 0.5%, Now What?
2020-03-04 23:50:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time
2020-03-04 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.