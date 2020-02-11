USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Chart Ripe for a Reversal?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-02-11 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
UK Economy Stagnates in Q4 as Manufacturing Production Continues to Struggle
2020-02-11 09:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Runs into Resistance Ahead of Powell: GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-02-11 15:00:00
US Dollar May Have More Room to Rally: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2020-02-11 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Continues to Struggle with Conflicting Forces
2020-02-11 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Edges Lower as Coronavirus Worries Take Back Seat To Stock Gains
2020-02-11 07:13:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold and Oil
2020-02-10 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Grinds at Resistance, Bitcoin Tests Above 10k to Start Busy Week
2020-02-10 15:06:00
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.38%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 86.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/a7I4vQPuNf
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Fed’s Bullard: Anyone Pricing Assets Must Consider The ‘Tail Risk’ That Virus Outbreak Could ‘Get Much Worse’ Until It Is C…
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.11% France 40: -0.07% Germany 30: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Y9Ebh8xHPM
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +3.80% #BITCOINCASH +2.86% #ETHEREUM +6.25% #RIPPLE +2.67% #LITECOIN +4.25%
  • Fed's Bullard: - Coronavirus could have tangible impact on rates $DXY
  • #Gold will continue to find short-term resistance just below $1,590/0z. and remains underpinned by a cluster of old highs and lows around $1,557/oz. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/2jlzaLMTgW https://t.co/2FqfDPw4Ca
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.419% 3-Year: 1.396% 5-Year: 1.413% 7-Year: 1.512% 10-Year: 1.594% 30-Year: 2.059% $TNX
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • US 3-Year notes Draw 1.394% Primary Dealers Awarded: 38.0% Direct Bidders Accepted: 18.1% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 43.9% B/C Ratio: 2.56 $TNX
  • webinar time https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299 https://t.co/GhsbyBZTp9
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Chart Ripe for a Reversal?

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Chart Ripe for a Reversal?

2020-02-11 18:28:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

CANADIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: USD/CAD PRICEACTION PRIMED FOR POTENTIAL REVERSAL

  • USD/CAD surged nearly 3% over the last month and a half owing to widespread weakness in the Canadian Dollar, but the recent trend may soon reverse
  • The Loonie has moved lower alongside appetite for risk as coronavirus fear rattles market sentiment and the price of oil
  • A solid Canadian jobs market and sticky inflation stand to facilitate a firm monetary policy stance by the Bank of Canada (BOC)

The Canadian Dollar has dropped significantly since the start of the year with USD/CAD prices spiking roughly 350-pips off of January lows.

Spot USD/CAD is now trading slightly below the 1.3300 level – a major zone of technical resistance – that has potential to send the major currency pair ricocheting lower as it has previously.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MAY 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

Confluent resistance around the 1.33 handle is also highlighted by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last year’s peak printed by USD/CAD. As the Canadian Dollar putters around this key technical obstacle, strength in spot USD/CAD could soon dissipate with upward momentum already appearing to wane as suggested by the MACD.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 8% 5%
Weekly -15% 43% 30%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

USD/CAD is still clinging onto its 8-day EMA, however, and may keep spot prices bolstered for the time being. If this technical level gives way, a reversal by the Canadian Dollar could accelerate and push USD/CAD down toward the 1.3200 area.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

Likewise, spot USD/CAD price action seems to be experiencing the start of a Bollinger Band ™ squeeze and is another encouraging technical development for Canadian Dollar bulls.

Other major technical trade levels for the Canadian Dollar can be derived using implied volatility calculated from forex options contracts.

Technical support and resistance levels can be estimated with a 1-standard deviation trading band, which is expected to contain underlying price action with a 68% statistical probability over the specified time frame.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

That said, spot USD/CAD is estimated to fluctuate between 1.3265-1.3310 over the next 24-hours judging by its overnight implied volatility reading of 4.9%.

Meanwhile, spot prices might hold technical support of 1.3228 and resistance of 1.3368 as calculated using USD/CAD 1-week implied volatility of 3.8%.

CHART OF CANADIAN DOLLAR RISK REVERSALS & SPOT USD/CAD

CAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Forecast Risk Reversals

Another technical signal Canadian Dollar currency traders may want to keep close tabs on are USD/CAD risk reversals.

The chart above illustrates a rolling 5-day moving average of spot USD/CAD and its various risk reversal readings across the overnight, 1-week and 1-month tenors.

A risk reversal reading above zero indicates that the demand for call option volatility (upside protection) exceeds that of put option volatility (downside protection).

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, downside risks faced by the Loonie remain. Uncertainty surrounding the ratification of the USMCA trade deal by Canadian Parliament still lingers despite formal legislative approval from the US and Mexico already.

Moreover, the adverse impact from a plunge in oil prices may start weighing on key inflation indicators tracked by the Bank of Canada.

If weakness in oil is sustained – perhaps due to ongoing coronavirus concerns – it could serve as a significant headwind to the Canadian economy and entice the BOC to capitulate to dovish market expectations as several other central banks did last year.

Keep Reading – USD Forecast: US Dollar Hinges on Virus Fear, Sentiment & Powell

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Eye Trend Resistance- GLD Levels
2020-02-11 16:30:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Looking for New Highs
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Looking for New Highs
2020-02-11 12:00:00
USD/CAD: Exhausted Uptrend Move – USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast
USD/CAD: Exhausted Uptrend Move – USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast
2020-02-11 11:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Down to 4-Month Low. Now What?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Down to 4-Month Low. Now What?
2020-02-11 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.