Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Hurdling Resistance May Be a Big Ask

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Treading on Thin Ice After Dismal German Data
2020-02-06 10:30:00
Euro Slide vs USD May Continue Ahead of German Factory Orders
2020-02-06 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-06 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Watch Out For The Valentine's Day Massacre
2020-02-06 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jan 27, 2020 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2020-02-06 11:23:00
Japanese Yen Struggles But USD/JPY Now Faces Danger Zone
2020-02-06 04:08:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Gold Prices, S&P 500, DAX Index at Critical Turning Points
2020-02-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up as China Pledges to Lift Some US Import Tariffs
2020-02-06 06:46:00
Crude Oil Price Decline Stalls at Support as OPEC Discusses Production Cuts
2020-02-05 20:55:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 9:00 AM ET/2:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/oKoVGWCnXP
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/o1G2sdnKt9
  • RT @WilliamsonChris: Future output expectations meanwhile hit the highest since last April, linked to reduced recession fears, a moderation…
  • RT @YuanTalks: #China will cut #tariffs on $75 billion worth of #US imports from 5% -10% to 2.5% - 5%, staring Feb. 14, according to the of…
  • RT @TIME: Over 28,000 cases have been confirmed globally https://t.co/31rtD5ft8y
  • RT @FerroTV: China set to do what it had already agreed to do at a time it really needs to do it. Struggling to see why this is giving st…
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇩🇪 🇪🇺 #GERMANY DEC FACTORY ORDERS M/M: -2.1% (largest ⬇ since Feb. 2019) V +0.6%E; Y/Y: -8.7% V -6.6%E (largest ⬇ since Sep.…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.42%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 83.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QkpJaGXrjq
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.10% Oil - US Crude: 0.68% Gold: 0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/40m3eaEwcT
  • Do you know your #Brexit timeline? Catch up on it here:https://t.co/olHHFNEI1r https://t.co/ZcLX4IHrqe
Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Hurdling Resistance May Be a Big Ask

Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Hurdling Resistance May Be a Big Ask

2020-02-06 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD is pressed up against 2016 trend-line, H2 ’19 swing highs near
  • Low volatility suggests a reversal lower may soon be in store
  • A break towards 13400 gives a chance at a breakout

USD/CAD continues to hold a bid after the sprint off the low from the last trading day of 2019, but can it maintain and rally any further? With FX volatility still hovering around record lows it might be a tall ask for the pair to finally push on through a thicket of resistance around current levels.

Coming down from the 2016 spike-high is a trend-line that passes over a pair of peaks set last year. Additionally, there is a low-angled line extending lower over Sep, Oct, and Dec swing-highs. The bigger line of resistance is from 2016, but the lesser important angle of resistance makes the area even more difficult for USD/CAD to run through.

A crossing of those trend-lines will give rise to odds of a breakout, but there is one last set of hurdles before USD/CAD can put itself in the clear. The three peaks just mentioned (Sep, Oct, Dec) are all in very close proximity. To break out into open territory we will need to see the downtrend lines broken along with the final peak (from Sep) at 13382.

Cross above 13382 with conviction and we may very well see a sustainable trend higher develop. However, again with volatility at historically low levels, there might not be enough power in the punch to get the breakout. If recent history holds true, then we may soon see price rejected and start to trade lower as it did several times in the final four months of 2019.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Get Your Q1 Dollar Forecast Here
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Chart (big spot from here up to 13382)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
GBP/USD Signals to End Consolidation, British Pound vs USD Price Outlook
2020-02-06 10:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rejected at 2020 Trend Top
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rejected at 2020 Trend Top
2020-02-06 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Struggles But USD/JPY Now Faces Danger Zone
Japanese Yen Struggles But USD/JPY Now Faces Danger Zone
2020-02-06 04:08:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound in the Works?
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Rebound in the Works?
2020-02-05 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.