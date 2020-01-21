USD/CAD Consolidates Ahead of Canadian CPI & BoC Meeting – USD vs CAD Price

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Virus Fears Knock Risk Sentiment | Webinar
2020-01-21 13:00:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Defeats for Johnson in House of Lords
2020-01-21 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall vs NOK, SEK on Davos Forum, Growth Outlook
2020-01-21 05:00:00
Yen Up As WHO to Meet on Coronavirus, BOJ Leaves Policy Alone
2020-01-21 02:37:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Technical Outlook & More
2020-01-21 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast - XAU/USD Hits a Two-Week High as Risk Markets Crack
2020-01-21 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI & Brent Crude Oil Contracts Pressuring Support Levels
2020-01-21 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip. Coronavirus Fears, HK Rating Cut Sap Risk Appetite
2020-01-21 07:16:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Cracks, Hit by Weekend 'Flash Crash'
2020-01-20 10:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ueTnNYQdMV
  • RT @LJKawa: On the upcoming VIX futures roll after opex week: A wrinkle in volatility markets has stock jocks braced for pain https://t.co…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.70%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dCUxr4X5Bi
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇨🇳 #China | #PBoC pumped 100 billion yuan (about 14.58 billion U.S. dollars) into the financial system via reverse repos on…
  • RT @DeItaOne: MNUCHIN: COMING BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEW MIDDLE CLASS TAX CUT
  • RT @DeItaOne: FRANCE'S FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE SAYS TALKS WITH U.S. ON DIGITAL TAX REMAIN DIFFICULT, GOAL REMAINS MINIMUM TAXATION
  • RT @VPatelFX: UK jobs report shows big gain in employment (+208k). Buoyant hiring activity comes along with higher headline wage growth at…
  • RT @LiveSquawk: - German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jan): 26.7 (est 15, prev 10.7) - German ZEW Survey Expectations (Jan): 25.6 (prev 11.2) -…
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 #FRANCE HAS OFFERED TO SUSPEND DOWN-PAYMENTS ON DIGITAL SERVICES TAX FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR AS IT SEEKS TO RESOLVE DISPU…
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 🇨🇳 #TRUMP: PHASE 2 TALKS STARTING SHORTLY - BBG *TRUMP: MOST OF #CHINA TARIFFS WILL REMAIN IN PLACE IN PHASE 2
USD/CAD Consolidates Ahead of Canadian CPI & BoC Meeting – USD vs CAD Price

USD/CAD Consolidates Ahead of Canadian CPI & BoC Meeting – USD vs CAD Price

2020-01-21 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar Price Forecast

  • USD/CAD chart exposes pausing downtrend move
  • Levels and thresholds to consider

USD/CAD – Indecisive Traders

Last week, USD/CAD traded in a trendless move as every candlestick reversed the effect of the one before. The weekly candlestick closed with a Doji pattern reflecting market’s indecision at this stage.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) abandoned oversold territory. However, the oscillator remained flat below 50 indicating highlighting that downtrend move was still intact.

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 5, 2018 – Jan 15, 2020) Zoomed Out

usdcad daily price chart 21-01-20 Zoomed out
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (OCT 11– Jan 21, 2020) Zoomed In

usdcad daily price chart 21-01-20 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Dec 4 USD/CAD reversed its uptrend move and broke below the neckline of double top pattern located at 1.3254. On Dec 12, the pair broke below the uptrend line originated from the Nov 5 low at 1.3154 and generated another bearish signal.

This led the pair to print on Dec 31 its lowest level in over fourteen months at 1.2951. Later, the price rallied as USD/CAD bears eased up then rebounded from the high end of current trading zone 1.3015 – 1.3104.

A close below the low end of the zone could send the price towards the aforementioned Dec 31 low. Further close below this level opens the door for USD/CAD bears to press towards 1.2836. Special attention should be paid to the weekly support level and area marked on the chart (zoomed in) as some traders may join/exit the market around these points.

In turn, any close above the high end of the zone might cause more easing from bears and paves the way for USDCAD bulls to push towards the vicinity of 1.3220-26. Nevertheless, the weekly resistance area and level underscored on the chart should be considered.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD/CAD four hour PRICE CHART (DEc 30 – Jan 21, 2020)

usdcad four hour price chart 21-01-20

Looking at the four- hour chart, we notice on Jan 9 USD/CAD rebounded from the high end of the trading zone discussed above on the daily chart, then stuck in a narrow range (nearly 50 pips) creating higher lows with lower highs. The price needs to break above/ below this range (see the chart) to move in a clear direction.

Thus, a break above 1.3119 may push USDCAD towards 1.3160. That said, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus. On the flip -side, a break below 1.3000 handle could lead the price towards 1.2955. Although, the weekly support level underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to figure out more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

WTI & Brent Crude Oil Contracts Pressuring Support Levels
WTI & Brent Crude Oil Contracts Pressuring Support Levels
2020-01-21 12:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakdown in the Works?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakdown in the Works?
2020-01-21 04:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
2020-01-20 16:40:00
USD/CHF Rebounds From Multi-Month Low - USD to Swiss Franc Price Forecast
USD/CHF Rebounds From Multi-Month Low - USD to Swiss Franc Price Forecast
2020-01-20 15:03:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.