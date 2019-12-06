Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Snapping Brings Long-term Trend-line in View Again

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: US Dollar Volatility Elevated Around Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-12-06 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling - GBP/USD Rally Simmers at Multi-Month High, US Non-Farm Payrolls Ahead
2019-12-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2019-12-05 19:48:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Gold Price: Key Chart Levels in Focus - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-12-05 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Next OPEC meeting is said to be on March 5th with OPEC+ on March 6th, according to sources
  • What is the best time to trade #forex? Find out: https://t.co/NbM2tJK9cl https://t.co/fHocBaBArd
  • Live Webinar: Join Me today at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most common directional and momentum indicators and how to use them https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/422047211 https://t.co/KC5pPMVuTh
  • UK Election Poll (Ipsos Mori) - Conservatives: 44% (unch) - Labour party: 32% (+4ppts)
  • GBP/JPY Faces Key Resistance - British Pound vs Japanese Yen Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-jpy/2019/12/06/GBPJPY-Faces-Key-Resistance-British-Pound-vs-Japanese-Yen-Price-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/9wT3927vEu
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Have central banks run out of ammo? And where are central banks headed? Find out from Cross-asset class trader, @JohnNetto only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/iFowV6YBBj
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Aussie Dollar Still Aims Lower - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/12/06/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Choppy-Aussie-Dollar-Still-Aims-Lower.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/uE75UEjmIj
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/w52tn0x11T
Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Snapping Brings Long-term Trend-line in View Again

Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Snapping Brings Long-term Trend-line in View Again

2019-12-06 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/CAD Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD snapped channel, heading towards big levels
  • Price support and long-term trend-line coming back into focus

The US Dollar broke hard this week against the Canadian Dollar, sending USD/CAD tumbling out of a bullish channel that had been in place for just over a month. This didn’t come as a total surprise, as resistance and the general nature of how the pair has traded in recent months suggested the next move would be lower, even if only temporarily.

Where from here? The break was violent and suggests a bit more room to go before USD/CAD possibly finds buyers again. There is support near the 13000-line, the lows from July and October, along with a trend-line from 2017. But more importantly, the trend-line from 2012 (weekly chart) that has kept USD/CAD from sinking will soon be tested with a bit more weakness.

The rolling-over nature of the pattern we are seeing in USD/CAD, with it carving out lower-highs throughout the year, hint at the possibility of seeing a significant breakdown. But seeing is believing, especially in this low-vol environment where a large number of price swings that look ready to gain momentum are suddenly reversed.

Expect this to continue to be the case until it isn’t. If USD/CAD makes a meaningful break below 13000, which will also be below the 2012 trend-line, then a large swing lower could materialize during the first half of 2020. On the top-side, a breakout above the 2016 downtrend line and 13400 will be needed to spark real buying interest. For now, the next best short-term trade might be for those looking to fade support.

Trading Forecasts and Educational Guides for traders of all experience levels can be found on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (2012 trend-line)

Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Snapping Brings Long-term Trend-line in View Again

USD/CAD Daily Chart (2017 t-line, 13000ish area important price support)

usd/cad daily chart, 2017 t-line, 13000ish area important price support

USD/CAD Charts by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY Faces Key Resistance - British Pound vs Japanese Yen Price Forecast
GBP/JPY Faces Key Resistance - British Pound vs Japanese Yen Price Forecast
2019-12-06 10:33:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Aussie Dollar Still Aims Lower
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Choppy Aussie Dollar Still Aims Lower
2019-12-06 06:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Rise But Downtrend Unbroken
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Rise But Downtrend Unbroken
2019-12-06 02:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Appears to Have Only Been a Pullback
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Appears to Have Only Been a Pullback
2019-12-05 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.