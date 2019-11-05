We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Chart: EUR/USD Uptrend on Verge of Collapse
2019-11-05 07:00:00
2019-11-05 07:00:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: New Highs While US Dollar Bear Patterns Appearing
2019-11-04 19:15:00
2019-11-04 19:15:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Price Still Below 1.30, Commons Speaker Elected
2019-11-05 09:00:00
2019-11-05 09:00:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-04 17:09:00
2019-11-04 17:09:00
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs
2019-11-04 23:45:00
2019-11-04 23:45:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: New Highs While US Dollar Bear Patterns Appearing
2019-11-04 19:15:00
2019-11-04 19:15:00
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Gold Prices Slip as US-China Trade War Hope Saps Haven Demand
2019-11-05 05:57:00
2019-11-05 05:57:00
Gold Prices Slip as US-China Trade War Hope Saps Haven Demand
2019-11-05 05:57:00
2019-11-05 05:57:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall After OPEC World Outlook is Published
2019-11-05 01:30:00
2019-11-05 01:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
2019-10-25 17:23:00
USD/CAD Eyes Revisiting Multi- Month Low- Canadian Dollar vs USD Price

2019-11-05 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Outlook

Check our latest Q4 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

USD/CAD – Downtrend Still intact

On Oct 29, USD/CAD bounced from 1.3042- its lowest level in over three months. The price rallied after then settled above 1.3100 handle. On Friday, the pair closed in the green for the first time in three weeks.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from 31 however, has not been able to cross above 50 highlighting buyer’s lack of momentum to kick start uptrend move.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 18, 2017 – Nov 5, 2019) Zoomed Out

usdcad price daily chart 05-11-19 Zoomed out

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (July 15– Nov 5, 2019) Zoomed In

usdcad price daily chart 05-11-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Thursday the pair’s rally paused. On the following day, the price decliend to a lower trading zone 1.3064 – 1.3166. Therefore, USD/CAD could be on its way for a test of the low end of the zone.

Further close below the low end of the zone could embolden sellers to press USDCAD lower towards the vicinity of 1.3016-08. Although, daily and weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be considered.

That said, any failure in closing below the low end could reverse current direction sending USDCAD towards the high end of the zone. Further close above the high end may see the price pushing towards the vicinity of 1.3256-64. However, the weekly resistance area marked on the chart should stay in focus.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/CAD four hour PRICE CHART (Sep 24 – Nov 5, 2019)

usdcad price four -hour chart 05-11-19

Looking at the four- hour chart, we notice on Oct 30 USD/CAD corrected higher creating a higher low at 1.3074 with sellers likely taking profits. However, buyers could not take advantage of this opportunity as the price created a on Nov 1 a lower high and stuck in a sideways move.

Hence, a break below 1.3109 could send USDCAD towards the low end of the aforementioned trading zone. Nevertheless, the daily support level underlined on the chart should be monitored. On the other side, if USDCAD breaks above 1.3214 this could lead the price towards 1.3256. In that scenario, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

