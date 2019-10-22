We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Falls to Multi- Month Low Ahead of CAD Data

2019-10-22 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

Check our latest Q4 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

USD/CAD – Bearish Momentum

Yesterday, USD/CAD incurred more losses and broke below well-defined support levels including 1.3100 handle. Today, the price printed its lowest level in three months at 1.3071.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) cuurently moves nearby the oversold territory at 32, reflecting the seller's dominance.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 18, 2017 – OCT 22, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCAD price daily chart 22-10-19 Zoomed out

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUg 9 – Oct 22, 2019) Zoomed In

USDCAD price daily chart 22-10-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice last week USD/CAD tumbled to a lower trading zone 1.3064- 1.3166. Thus, a close below the low end of the zone could press the price towards 1.3008. Further close below this level might send the pair towards 1.2950. That said, the weekly and monthly support levels and areas highlighted on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

Its noteworthy that, on Friday USDCAD closed below the neckline of double top pattern. Hence, if the price remains below 1.3134 this could see the pair trading towards 1.2920

On the other hand, any failure in closing below the low end of the zone could reverse the price’s direction sending it towards the high end of the zone. Needless to say, that another close above the aforementioned neckline would negate the double top pattern.

Having trouble with your trading strategy?Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/CAD four hour PRICE CHART (Sep 11– Oct 22, 2019)

USDCAD price four- hour chart 22-10-19

Looking at the four- hour chart, we notice since Oct 11 the price has been moving in a downtrend momentum . On Monday, USDCAD opened with an upward gap then failed at the neckline of double top pattern and declined towards it lowest in multiple months.

Therefore, a break below 1.3048 could mean more bearishness towards 1.3008. Although, the weekly support level marked on the chart should be considered. On the flip -side, a break above 1.3146 could push USDCAD towards 1.3185. However, the high end of current trading zone should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about key levels to monitor in a further bullish/bearish move.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

