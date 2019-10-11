USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Moving Between Multiple Double Top Patterns

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and EURUSD Rally Reflect Fundamental Priority: Trade Wars Over Recession Fears
2019-10-11 03:38:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook, Will Euro Reverse 4-Month Downtrend?
2019-10-11 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price Continues to Rally on Renewed Brexit Optimism
2019-10-11 09:57:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Rally Holds, Eyes on Today's Crucial Brexit Meeting
2019-10-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Boosted by Flagging US Dollar, Tempered by Risk-On Hints
2019-10-11 08:56:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.84% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.55% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oqvZV2oX7A
  • European Commission states that the meeting between Barnier and Barclay was constructive
  • $GBP https://t.co/FR4VDL0Ej9
  • Irish PM Varadkar says the focus is now on Brussels, adds that it is possible talks may now enter a tunnel $GBP
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst @JMcQueenFX as he discusses the outlook for the global equity markets for the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/114714283?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.63% US 500: 0.98% France 40: 0.97% Wall Street: 0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/X0Dr48yxl1
  • USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Moving Between Multiple Double Top Patterns More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/10/11/USDCAD-EURCAD-Price-Moving-Between-Multiple-Double-Top-Patterns-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/jVZjRy5fRz
  • LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Currency markets may be battered by breakneck volatility if a slowdown in global economic growth triggers a collapse in the fragile market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/KfjjtaXs7b https://t.co/soQz7TsdKN
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Moving Between Multiple Double Top Patterns

USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Moving Between Multiple Double Top Patterns

2019-10-11 09:33:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Forecast

Check our latest Q4 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

EUR/CAD, USD/CAD – Failing at 50- Day Moving Average

Yesterday, USD/CAD traded lower then rebounded from 50-day average at 1.3268. Today, the price has not been able to clear this level yet. On the other hand, EUR/CAD failed again to close above the 50-day average for the fifth time in a month showing weakness of uptrend momentum.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped nearing 50 level indicating that buyers were losing control.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (DEC 27, 2017 – OCT 11, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCAD price daily chart 11-10-19 Zoomed out

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (JulY 12 – Oct 11, 2019) Zoomed In

USDCAD price daily chart 11-10-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice yesterday USD/CAD made a step towards the downside testing the neckline of small double top pattern located at 1.3288. Today, the pair has resumed its bearish move therefore, if it remains below the aforementioned neckline this suggests it could decline towards 1.3225.

In that scenario, a special attention needs to be paid at the closing price i.e. if USDCAD closes below 1.3256 it could press towards 1.3166. Although, the daily support underlined on the chart (Zoomed in) should be considered.

A closer look to the chart shows the existence of another double top pattern where the neckline residing at 1.3124. Hence, if USDCAD break and remains this level this could lead the price towards 1.2920. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Having said that, any close above 1.3357 may push USDCAD towards the vicinity of 1.3418-22. However, the weekly resistance area underscored on the chart should be monitored. See the chart to know more about higher trading zone/s with key levels to watch in a further bullish move.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 3, 2017– Oct 11, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURCAD price daily chart 11-10-19 Zoomed out

EUR/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 12 – Oct 11, 2019) Zoomed In

EURCAD price daily chart 11-10-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday EUR/CAD reverted back to the same old trading zone 1.4476 – 1.4644. A close below 1.4578 could press the pair towards the low end of the zone contingent on clearing the daily support levels underlined on the chart (Zoomed in).

It’s worth noting that, any close below the low end could send EURCAD towards the vicinity of 1.4389-79 taking into consideration the weekly levels marked on the chart. That said, a close above the low end could reverse the price’s direction leading EURCAD towards the high end of the zone.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Plunged Through Support as No-Deal Brexit Fears Receded
EUR/GBP Plunged Through Support as No-Deal Brexit Fears Receded
2019-10-11 02:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook, Will Euro Reverse 4-Month Downtrend?
EUR/USD Technical Outlook, Will Euro Reverse 4-Month Downtrend?
2019-10-11 02:00:00
Nikkei 225 Gains Hold At Key Retracement Level, Support Looks Firm
Nikkei 225 Gains Hold At Key Retracement Level, Support Looks Firm
2019-10-11 00:33:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Dip, Then Rip?
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Dip, Then Rip?
2019-10-10 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
EUR/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.