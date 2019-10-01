Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price Ahead of CAD GDP Numbers

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Rate Searches for Support as ECB Calls for Fiscal Stimulus
2019-10-01 07:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes Eurozone CPI and US ISM Data Amid Trade War Tensions
2019-10-01 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-09-30 13:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar
2019-09-30 11:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Slumps but Looks Oversold as US Dollar Continues to Soar
2019-10-01 08:00:00
EURUSD Hits New Lows Amid Trade Wars, Gold Trips Reversal Pattern
2019-10-01 01:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Face Renewed Risk of Bear Market as OPEC Sees Waning Demand
2019-10-01 00:30:00
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.87%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/b7mcmmcXSU
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.85% Silver: 0.49% Gold: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/spBJ22OWFO
  • UK Official states that Brexit plans will not include proposals for border checks 5-10 miles from the boarder of the island of Ireland $GBP
  • German Economy Minister Altmaier says he is in talks with Finance Minister Scholz on measures $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.59% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/z8o4BaglRT
  • What is the Strait of Hormuz? Why is it Important? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/nXS5zs72jF #OOTT https://t.co/1hwlgP4Y6D
  • N. Korea and U.S. agree to resume nuclear talks on October 5th - Yonhap
  • Do join me if you're free for my latest weekly #webinar on #trading #sentiment at half past the hour. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars?ref-author=essex
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price Ahead of CAD GDP Numbers More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/10/01/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-EURCAD-Price-Ahead-of-CAD-GDP-Numbers--MK.html https://t.co/20WvAYEJZd
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price Ahead of CAD GDP Numbers

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price Ahead of CAD GDP Numbers

2019-10-01 09:44:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Outlook

Check our latest Q3 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

EUR/CAD, USD/CAD – Euro Continues Weakening

Since Sep 19 USD/CAD has been trading in a narrow range (near 100 pips) without any clear trend. The pair created a lower high then higher low so far. Additionally, the price has been fluctuating since Sep 23 between two trading zones - above and below 1.3256.

On the contrary, EUR/CAD peaked on Sep 19 then started a downside move. Today, the pair printed 1.4416 - its lowest level in nearly 30 months.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues moving above and below 50 indicating that buyers do not have the momentum to lead the price higher, nor sellers are able to start a downtrend move.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 8, 2017 – OCT 1, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCAD price daily chart 01-09-19 Zoomed out

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 16 – Oct 1, 2019) Zoomed In

USDCAD price daily chart 01-09-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice, on Friday USD/CAD closed below 50- day moving average and the same happened yesterday. See trading signals generated by the 50-day MA on the chart (zoomed out).

Hence, USDCAD could be on its way for a test of the low end of the zone contingent on clearing the weekly support level underlined on the chart (zoomed in). See the chart to know more about the lower trading zone with the weekly support levels to consider in a further bearish move.

On the flip-side, another close above 1.3256 could mean more of the current sideways move. However, a close above the weekly resistance area 1.3310-18 could end this trendless move and cause a rally towards 1.3357. Further close above this level may push USDCAD even higher towards the vicinity of 1.3418-22.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 3, 2017– Oct 1, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURCAD price daily chart 01-09-19 Zoomed out

EUR/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (June 12 – Oct 1, 2019) Zoomed In

EURCAD price daily chart 01-09-19 Zoomed out

Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday EUR/CAD fell to a lower trading zone 1.4389 – 1.4476 eyeing a test of the low end of it.

Thus, a close below 1.4379 could send EURCAD towards the vicinity of 1.4318-08. Further close below 1.4308 may press the pair towards 1.4236. Nevertheless, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be monitored.

That said, any failure in closing below the low end could reverse the pair’s direction sending it towards the high end of the zone. Further close above the high end could see EURCAD trading towards 1.4644. Although, the daily resistance area and levels marked on the chart should be watched along the way.

We value your opinion, please access short online survey

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: Interim AUD/USD Reversal Due?
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: Interim AUD/USD Reversal Due?
2019-10-01 02:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: IPO Market Hints at Gradual Shift in Risk Appetite
S&P 500 Outlook: IPO Market Hints at Gradual Shift in Risk Appetite
2019-09-30 18:15:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Struggling at Strong Resistance
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Struggling at Strong Resistance
2019-09-30 15:00:00
Euro Price Technical Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF- Key Levels to Know
Euro Price Technical Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF- Key Levels to Know
2019-09-30 14:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
EUR/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.