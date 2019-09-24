USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Momentum From Sideways to Downside

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Fall on German IFO Data After PMIs Sent Chilling Message
2019-09-24 07:00:00
S&P 500 Avoids its Break, EURUSD Maintains Its Pressure
2019-09-24 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Supreme Courts Rules PM Johnson's Prorogation as Unlawful, GBP/USD Rise Reversed
2019-09-24 09:57:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise Against USD, British Pound Weakened
2019-09-23 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
HK Sees Year's Second-Biggest IPO, Anheuser Busch Floats Asia Unit
2019-09-24 05:57:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD & Gold
2019-09-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Fresh Higher High, Silver Price Retains Latest Rally
2019-09-24 08:00:00
Gold Price Rally to Persist If Bullish RSI Signal Takes Shape
2019-09-24 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on German IFO, US Consumer Confidence
2019-09-24 04:00:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zu9tDBzCu6
  • UK PM Johnson says the Supreme Court did not exclude the possibility of a Queen's speech, adds now is the chance for the UK to get a Brexit deal $GBP
  • UK PM Johnson says we are going to get on and deliver Brexit on October 31st $GBP
  • ECB's Kazimir says September policy decision was the right one, adds that the ECB moved ahead of the curve $EUR
  • RT @LiveSquawk: RBA’s Lowe: Further Monetary Easing May Well Be Required $AUDUSD
  • RT @SkyNewsBreak: Commons Speaker John Bercow says the House will resume for business tomorrow at 11.30am
  • What is a doji morning star candlestick? How can you use it in your #tradingstrategy? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/w7Y4qj2Qkm https://t.co/pxcEMZvtN7
  • UK Commons Speaker Bercow says parliament will sit from 1130BST tomorrow $GBP
  • RT @bbclaurak: Bercow calls Parliament back to sit from 11.30 tomorrow
  • RT @markets: Pound rises as U.K. Supreme Court find suspension of Parliament to be unlawful https://t.co/pJc0ctUhij https://t.co/JIv5xtQiDa
USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Momentum From Sideways to Downside

USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Momentum From Sideways to Downside

2019-09-24 09:39:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Forecast

Check our latest Q3 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

USD/CAD – From Trendless to Downward

On Sep 10, USD/CAD created a lower low at 1.3134. In the following week the pair created on Wednesday a lower high at 1.3310 shifting the price’s course to the downside.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) Fell from 55 then remained flat nearby 50 reflecting buyer’s loss of momentum.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 12 – Sep 24, 2019) Zoomed Out

USD to Canadian Dollar Price: USD/CAD Momentum From Sideways to Downside

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (JUly 15 – Sep 24, 2019) Zoomed In

USDCAD price Daily chart 24-09-19 Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice USD/CAD continue its move according to the pattern discussed in our last update: Consolidation - Peak and decline- Rally followed by reversal, check the chart (zoomed out).

Last week USDCAD rallied to the trading zone 1.3256- 1.3357. Since then sellers failed in multiple occasions to press the price to a lower zone. That said, any close below the low end of the zone could send the pair towards 1.3166. Further close below this level may resume bearish price action towards 1.3064. Although, the weekly support areas and levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be watched along the way.

On the flip-side, a close above the low end of the zone could mean the more of the same i.e. price may keep trading ineffectively eyeing a test of the high end. Further close above the high end could see more effective trading towards the vicinity of 1.3418-22.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/CAD FOUR-HOUR PRICE CHART (SEP 4 – SEP 24, 2019)

USDCAD price four- hour chart 24-09-19

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice since Sep 12 USD/CAD has been trading to the upside creating higher highs with higher lows. Yesterday, the price rallied to 1.3305 then dropped creating the second top of double top pattern where the neckline resides at 1.3242.

Hence, if the price breaks and remains below the neckline this could send USDCAD towards 1.3166 although, the weekly support area at 1.3215-12 would be worth monitoring.

On the other hand, any rally above the second top would negate the pattern. Thus, a break above 1.3318 could see USDCAD trading towards 1.3357. Nonetheless, the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart should be considered.

We value your opinion, please access short online survey

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts: Ready to Turn Lower?
2019-09-24 11:00:00
Nikkei 225 Stretched But Support Looks Firm. Overall Uptrend Holds
Nikkei 225 Stretched But Support Looks Firm. Overall Uptrend Holds
2019-09-24 03:00:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Bounce Hinted, Trend Still Aims Lower
2019-09-24 02:00:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm
DAX 30 Forecast: Index Suffers Largest Drop in a Month as Weak Data and Resistance Overwhelm
2019-09-23 18:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.