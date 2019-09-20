USD/CAD Chart: USD Price vs Canadian Dollar – Risks of Reversal

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Recovery to be Short-lived- GLD Outlook
2019-09-20 15:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-09-20 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Price Outlook: Sharp Moves, Nasty Headlines, Levels to Know
2019-09-19 12:34:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Digest FOMC Rate Decision
2019-09-19 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/ARS, USD/ZAR in Focus
2019-09-17 17:25:00
More View more
Notice

DailyFX PLUS Content Now Available Freely to all DailyFX Users

Real Time News
  • Trump says Sanctioning Iran should be effective and military option would be too, although shouldn't have to use it #OOTT
  • RT @BorisJohnson: 🇬🇧 We are leaving the EU on October 31st. No ifs, no buts. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ksnjLji7Hz
  • Trump says currently having a 'little spat' with China's Xi $DXY
  • Trump: - Looking for complete trade deal with China $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Gold: 0.26% Silver: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iiR7HweQcP
  • ...it would be valuable if all the major central banks committed to review the 'costs' of their easing policies and present them for transparency. The markets would demand less effort from them - especially for speculative appetite - and it would shift to fiscal/trade solutions
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Apr 20 when France 40 traded near 5,586.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0famoX6UNr
  • $USDCHF: A close below the low end could send USD/CHF towards 0.9758.Get your technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/ugHcxz2DF3 https://t.co/TfbnfWu1sk
  • Boston Fed President Rosengren - who dissented in this week's rate cut - said today easing is not 'costless'. He remarked that cuts without eco need "risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage."
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/apQJacxk8F
USD/CAD Chart: USD Price vs Canadian Dollar – Risks of Reversal

USD/CAD Chart: USD Price vs Canadian Dollar – Risks of Reversal

2019-09-20 09:49:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Outlook

Check our latest Q3 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

USD/CAD – Buyer’s Struggle

At the start of this week, USD/CAD opened with a gap to the downside at 1.3212. However, the price recovered all the losses and rallied above 1.3300 handle in the following days.

Alongside this the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stayed above 50 emphasizing the uptrend move is still intact. That said, the oscillator failed again nearby 55 then remained flat after, reflecting a slowing uptrend momentum.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 12 – Sep 20, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCAD price daily chart 20-09-19

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (JUly 11 – Sep 20, 2019) Zoomed In

USDCAD price daily chart 20-09-19. Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice USD/CAD is currently moving similarly to the way the pair has been moving before July 15. The pattern was: Consolidation - Peak and decline- Rally followed by reversal, see the chart (zoomed out).

On Wednesday, USDCAD moved successfully to a higher trading zone 1.3256 – 1.3356. The price yesterday tested trading in a lower zone however, reverted back to the aforementioned trading zone.

Hence, the pair may be on its way for a test of the high end of the zone contingent on clearing the weekly resistance area underlined on the chart (zoomed in). Further close above the high end could push USDCAD towards the vicinity of 1.3418-22. That said, the weekly resistance area marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

On the flip side, a successful close below the low end of the zone may press USDCAD towards 1.3166. Nonetheless, the daily support area marked on the chart would be worth monitoring.

USD/CAD Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (Sep 2 – Sep 20, 2019)

USDCAD price four- hour chart 20-09-19

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice this week USD/CAD has been leaning to the upside creating on Tuesday a high then a higher high on Wednesday, with a low followed by higher lows.

Thus, a break above Wednesday’s high may resume bullish price action i.e. any rally above 1.3318 could push USDCAD towards 1.3357. However, buyers would need to consider the weekly resistance level underscored on the chart. See the chart to know more about higher resistance levels price would test in a further bullish scenario.

On the other hand, sellers may take the initiative if USDCAD falls below Tuesday’s low. Therefore, any break below 1.3215 might send the price towards 1.3183. Although, the weekly support underlined on the chart needs to be monitored. See the chart to find out more about lower support levels price would encounter in a further bearish scenario

We value your opinion, please access short online survey

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
US Dollar vs Safe Heavens: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price – Levels to Know
2019-09-20 14:11:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Outlook Uncertain Near Highs
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Outlook Uncertain Near Highs
2019-09-20 11:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Biased Lower in Choppy Trade
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Biased Lower in Choppy Trade
2019-09-20 05:00:00
Euro May Rise vs GBP if Brexit Risks Escalate: Key Ruling Ahead
Euro May Rise vs GBP if Brexit Risks Escalate: Key Ruling Ahead
2019-09-20 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.