Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Mahmoud Alkudsi

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Canadian Dollar Outlook

Check our latest Q3 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

USD/CAD – Weaker Sellers

On Tuesday, USD/CAD printed 1.3134 – its lowest level in six weeks. However, the pair rallied after then settled above 1.3200 handle.

Alongside this the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed from 36 to 46 in two days indicating to seller’s loss of momentum.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 4 – Sep 13, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCAD price daily chart 13-09-19 Zoomed out

Following USD/CAD move on the daily chart, we notice a kind of pattern the pair has been trading with. The price consolidated from April 20 to June 7, peaked then declined below the consolidation area. On June 10, USDCAD U-turned back to the old consolidation area, then reversed and plummeted to its lowest in nearly nine months.

Currently, USDCAD chart moves in a similar pattern. The pair consolidated from Aug 6 to Sep 4, peaked then declined below the consolidation area. On Sep 10, the pair U- turned back to the old consolidation area. Possibly, the pair may keep trading in the same pattern i.e. it could reverse then plummet on the long run to the levels marked on the chart (Zoomed out).

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (JUly 1 – Sep 13, 2019) Zoomed In

USDCAD price daily chart 13-09-19. Zoomed in

From the daily chart, we notice on Wednesday USD/CAD rallied back to the trading zone 1.3166 – 1.3256 eyeing a test of the high end of the zone.

Thus, a close above the high end could push USDCAD towards 1.3357. That said, the weekly resistance levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus.

On the flip side, any failure to close above the high end may change the pair’s direction sending it back towards the low end. Further close below the low end might press USDCAD towards 1.3064. In that scenario, the daily support area with the weekly support levels underscored on the chart need to be watched closely.

We value your opinion, please access short online survey

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi