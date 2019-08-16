Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price - Possible Reversal on the Horizon

Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Mahmoud Alkudsi

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

USD/CAD Price Outlook

  • USD/CAD charts and analysis.
  • USD/CADprice action

Check out our Q3 USD and Gold forecasts . Download for free main currencies and commodities trading guides.

USD/CAD – Fading Uptrend Momentum

Since July 26, USD/CAD has been trading to the upside creating higher highs with higher lows. Last week, the pair tested its highest levels in seven weeks at 1.3345 then declined after, hinting to correct lower in the coming days.

Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed from 54 to 64 then remained flat after, indicating to buyer’s hesitation to keep pushing the price higher.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (AUG 1, 2017 – AUG 16, 2019) Zoomed Out

USDCAD price daily chart 16-08-19 Zoomed out

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (June 3 – AUG 16, 2019) Zoomed In

USDCAD price daily chart 16-08-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice yesterday USD/CAD rebounded nearby the low end of the current trading zone 1.3284 – 1.3357. The pair closed with a Doji pattern reflecting buyer’s indecision at this stage.

Thus, a close below the low end of the zone could send the pair for a test of 1.3166. Additionally, it would put the pair on course to form a double top pattern where the neckline resides at 1.3184. If USDCAD breaks and remains below this level it may return back for a test of the July 18 low at 1.3016. See the chart to know more about the lower trading zones with weekly supports in a further bearish move.

In turn, a close above the high end of the zone may push USDCAD towards 1.3459. Although, the weekly resistance area and level marked on the chart (zoomed in) should be kept in focus. See the chart to know more about the higher trading zone and weekly resistance level buyers would encounter in a further bullish scenario.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/CAD Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (JUly 31 – AUg 16, 2019)

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price - Possible Reversal on the Horizon

Looking at the four-hour chart, we notice on Tuesday USDCAD rallied after clearing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3173, as discussed in our last update: USD may fall against Canadian

Hence, a break below this level may send the price lower towards 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3224 (convergence point with the uptrend line originated form the 31 July low). Although, the weekly support at 1.3256 needs to be considered.

On the other hand, USD/CAD any break above the July 7 High at 1.3345 would negate the double top formation mentioned above and could push cause a rally towards 1.3378. Nonetheless, the high end of the aforementioned trading zone needs to be watched closely. Further break above 1.3387 could mean more bullishness towards 1.3423. Albeit, the resistance level underlined on the chart needs to be monitored.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi