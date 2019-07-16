Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Mahmoud Alkudsi

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

USD/CAD Price Outlook

  • US Dollar to Canadian charts and analysis.
  • USD/CAD sellers not in a hurry.

Have you checked the Q3 USD and Gold forecasts download for free main currencies and commodities trading guides, and learn what is likely to drive the price action through this time of the year.

USD/CAD – Falling with a Lower Impulse

On Friday USD/CAD resumed its downtrend move printing its lowest level in eight and half months at 1.3018, eyeing to fall to the discussed level in our last update at 1.2920.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stopped falling before testing the oversold territory, and created a higher low indicating to a positive divergence and a possible upside move if the price closes today above the aforementioned level.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (JUN 22, 2017 – July 16, 2019) Zoomed Out

USD/CAD price daily chart 16-07-19 Zoomed out

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 26 – JULy 16, 2019) Zoomed In

USD/CAD price daily chart 16-07-19. Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart we notice on Friday USD/CAD tumbled to the lower trading zone 1.3008 – 1.3064 however, the price has not tested the low end yet. Hence, a close above the high end may lead the price towards 1.3126 although, the weekly resistance marked on the chart (zoomed in) needs to be watched closely. See the chart to know more about the next significant levels in a further bullish scenario.

In turn, resuming the bearish efforts may require a close below the low end of the aforementioned trading zone. This could send the price towards 1.2950, with a special attention to any close below 1.2920, see the chart (zoomed out).

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (JuLY 4 – JuLY 16, 2019)

USD/CAD price four- hour chart 16-07-19

Looking at the four-hour chart we notice USD/CAD rebounded twice nearby 1.3018 forming a double bottom pattern with the neckline resides at 1.3054. Today, the price broke above the neckline however, rebounded at the high end of the current trading zone mentioned above.

If the price remains above the neckline, it may test again the high end eyeing the July 11 high at 1.3091. The pair could see more bullishness if breaks above the weekly resistance at 1.3103, see the chart to find out where this rally might end with the significant level the price needs to clear.

On the other hand, a break below the 1.3000 handle may send the pair towards1.2976 although, the weekly support marked on the chart needs to be considered. See the chart to find out more about the key support levels the sellers need to monitor if the price continues to fall.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi