Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Sellers Might Push to This Level

Never miss a story from Mahmoud Alkudsi

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Mahmoud Alkudsi

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

USD/CAD Price Forecast

See the Q3 USD and Gold forecasts and learn what is likely to drive price action through this time of the year.

USD/CAD – The Seller’s Opportunity

Since the start of July, USD/CAD in its most recent bullish efforts failed five times to overtake 1.3145, effectively capping any productive positive momentum. On Wednesday, the Sellers took the initiative to press the price lower after hearing BOC and Fed Powell .

Alongside, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from below 30 and before testing 50 pointed lower indicating to the buyer’s weakness to start an uptrend momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (May 30, 2017 – July 12, 2019) Zoomed Out

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Sellers Might Push to This Level

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (April 17 – JULy 12, 2019) Zoomed In

USDCAD price daily chart 12-07-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart we notice today USD/CAD broke below the July 4 low at 1.3037 eyeing a test of 1.3008. A close below this level may send the price towards 1.2920, nonetheless; the weekly support levels marked on the chart (zoomed in) need to be watched closely.

Its worth noting that further bearishness may require a close below the highly important 1.2920 See the chart (zoomed out).

In turn, a failure in closing below 1.3008 could cause a rally towards 1.3064, although the daily resistance at 1.3048-50 needs to be kept in focus.

Just getting started? See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

USD/CAD Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (June 17 – JuL 12, 2019)

USD/CAD price four- hour chart 12-07-19

Looking at the four-hour chart we notice since the start of the month USD/CAD has been moving in a narrow trading zone. Today, the pair has left this zone, therefore; a break below 1.2976 could send the price towards 1.2920, however; the weekly support at 1.2950 would be worth monitoring.

On the flip-side, a break above 1.3050 may cause a rally towards 1.3100, although; the daily resistance at 1.3064 needs to be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi