Bearish Momentum Sends USD/CAD Tumbling Through the Consolidation Zone

USD/CAD – Breaks Below the Congestion Area

On June 5, USD/CAD resumed its bearish price action testing the lower end of the wide trading range (1.3377 – 1.3517). However, the bears succeeded in their second attempt on the following day to force a close below 1.3377.

The relative Strength Indicator (RSI) remained below 50 highlighting the bearishness outlook of USD/CAD.

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (Jan 25, 2019 – JUN 7, 2019) Zoomed In

USD/CAD DAILY PRICE CHART (MAR 2, 2018 – JUN 7, 2019) Zoomed Out

Looking at the daily chart we notice today that USD/CAD has tested the May 22 low at 1.3357 eying the April 11 Low at 1.3335. If the bears continued selling the pair could fall towards 1.3286.

A further bearishness sentiment may send the price towards 1.3218. Weekly Supports at 1.3274 the April 17 Low and 1.3250 the March 19 low must be watched.

On the other hand, a close above 1.3377 would return USD/CAD to its old trading range mentioned above. Weekly resistance levels at 1.3410 and 1.3457 need to be in focus.

USD/CAD Four-HOUR PRICE CHART (April 10, 2019- JUN 7, 2019 )

Looking at the four-hour chart, today the price printed its lowest level in nearly seven weeks at 1.3346. Any bearishness below the April 22 Low at 1.3335 may lead the price to swing lower towards 1.3286. However, weekly and daily supports at 1.3317 and 1.3306 are worth monitoring.

On the flipside, a break above 1.3377 could start a rally towards 1.3410. Weekly resistance at 1.3400 needs to be considered.

