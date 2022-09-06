 Skip to content
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-05 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM
2022-09-05 10:40:00
Crude Oil Update: OPEC+ Output Cut Signals Price Floor Intentions, Brent Unchanged for Now
2022-09-06 07:26:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-09-06 09:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-05 14:00:00
Pound Forecast: GBP Buoyed by New Prime Minister Optimism
2022-09-06 11:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-05 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge
2022-09-06 09:42:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-05 22:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is wedging higher in open space
  • Rising wedge often associated with reversals, but not always
  • Just following the price action

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Chart Pattern Setting Up for Strong Move

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to grind its way higher with various constituents moving in different magnitudes. The largest component, the Euro, at 57% of the DXY’s weighting, is the biggest driver here obviously. However, the Yen is making a strong move and helping push it around a bit with it accounting for nearly 14% of the index. Other key contributors are GBP (12%) and CAD (9%).

But it’s not a prerequisite that you have to watch the individual components to understand where the DXY is going. Keeping it simple one really only needs to watch the price action in the DXY, which at this time is indicating we are about to see a strong move.

The rising wedge forming is nearly complete as it quickly approaching the apex of the wedge. These patterns, rising in a rising market, and falling in a falling market, are often considered to be potential reversal patterns. But this isn’t always the case. Here are the scenarios I’ll be watching.

First, we could see a squeeze higher out of the pattern as the trend begins to accelerate again. A sustained breakout of the pattern keeps the DXY in open space with no visible resistance until the 2001 high over 120. This is a level that is seen as likely to be met at some point in the relatively near future, but not necessarily on this run without a correction first.

Another way this could play out is that we see an initial breakout, but it quickly fails and price falls back through the other side of the pattern. These can make for powerful shorts as this indicates an exhaustion in buying. The third scenario is that we see price fall out of the wedge and the pattern has the often-thought bearish implications. The fourth scenario is we see a breakdown that turns out to be false and price quickly rises through the high of the pattern for a bullish breakout.

This is the nature of wedges, sometimes they break cleanly, sometimes there is a head-fake first. In any event, staying away from the prediction game I will run with the price action in front of us and adjust the trading bias accordingly.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

Please add a description for the image.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

Please add a description for the image.

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

