EUR/USD Forecast: Where is the Euro Headed as the Jackson Hole Dust Settles?
2022-08-29 11:45:00
2022-08-29 11:45:00
Dax 40 Dives as Equity Rout Widens After Fed Chair Powell Returned to Hawkish Script
2022-08-29 05:00:00
2022-08-29 05:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Edges Higher, Buoyed by Potential OPEC Supply Cuts
2022-08-29 09:34:00
2022-08-29 09:34:00
Dax 40 Dives as Equity Rout Widens After Fed Chair Powell Returned to Hawkish Script
2022-08-29 05:00:00
2022-08-29 05:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Cratered on Powell Comments - APAC and EU Stocks Likely to Follow
2022-08-28 12:00:00
2022-08-28 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-27 08:00:00
2022-08-27 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
2022-08-29 11:02:00
2022-08-29 11:02:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Rates Problematic Again
2022-08-28 20:50:00
2022-08-28 20:50:00
British Pound Forecast: Goldman Sachs UK Outlook Hurts GBP on Summer Bank Holiday
2022-08-29 08:00:00
2022-08-29 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
2022-08-28 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-29 02:00:00
2022-08-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
2022-08-28 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY May Trade Off Before Higher

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is reversing off July highs
  • Pullback may develop, but overall higher levels anticipated

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Struggling Around Cycle Highs

The US Dollar Index (DXY) made an attempt to break out above the July high following Friday’s powerful reversal higher. Thus far, though, we are seeing the index struggle to gain traction above the summer high. This price action could lead to a pullback before renewed strength carries the DXY firmly to new cycle highs.

If the daily reversal candle currently underway holds through the end of the New York session, then it will make the intra-day high at 10948 an important threshold to watch. We could see the DXY come off a bit or consolidate further before taking out the high.

A pullback may take the DXY back towards the Friday low at 10758, but probably not much lower if we are to soon see a sustained breakout unfold. The worst case scenario, from my viewpoint, is for a return to the trend-line dating to February, but that appears unlikely at this time.

Overall, the outlook is bullish and it will take a sizable shift in price behavior to shake this bias. Stocks look to have completed their summer rally/recovery bounce, and look headed south as we head into the fall. On that, the dollar higher, stocks lower theme is seen to persist and gain considerable momentum.

For the FX centric looking to play equity market weakness, dollar longs should work out well if we get a full-blown stock market sell-off. For those not trading the DXY directly, the EUR makes up ~57% of the index so it will be the big driver.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

us dollar index (dxy) daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement