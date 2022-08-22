US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Nearing Significant Point in Price, Time

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Parity Back on the Cards for EUR/USD
2022-08-22 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
US Dollar Wobbles After China Cut Rates and Ahead of Jackson Hole. Will USD Make New Highs?
2022-08-22 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-21 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, Oil, Inflation, China, Jackson Hole, Fed
2022-08-22 12:30:00
Gold Price Latest - Bears Continue to Maul Gold Towards S1,700/oz.
2022-08-22 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus at Jackson Hole
2022-08-21 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slides Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. New Highs for USD/JPY and CHF/JPY?
2022-08-22 02:00:00
S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot
2022-08-22 00:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Nearing Significant Point in Price, Time

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Nearing Significant Point in Price, Time

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is nearing the important July high
  • Time is also a factor here as we head towards the fall

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Nearing Significant Point in Price, Time

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is nearing the July high at 10929, an important high as the bull cycle looks set to continue. We may not see the dollar break out and run without a set-back, but as we head towards the fall the anticipation is we will see much higher levels.

The timing of this recent round of strength comes as we head towards a weak time of the year for stocks, and with the S&P 500 looking to have already concluded or very near completing a counter-trend summer rally, we could see the resurgence of dollar-on, risk-off in a big way.

The big driver of the DXY is the EUR/USD, accounting for ~57% of the index, and with its initial bounce of parity failing we are seeing parity back in play again. A bounce, likely a smaller iteration this time, could develop in the very near-term, but is seen a likely to fail and lead to levels much lower than parity.

How much lower? The 2000 low at 8231 appears at real risk of being seen in the relatively near future. This would mean a much, much higher DXY of course.

Taking it one step at a time, first thing is first for the DXY – the 10929 high. We may see a failure from there initially, but looking for the pullback to be more of a buying opportunity than a reversal signal.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: CAD/JPY, USD/CAD Rates Outlook
2022-08-19 18:30:00
British Pound Forecast: UK Stagflation Fears Weigh – Setups for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
British Pound Forecast: UK Stagflation Fears Weigh – Setups for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2022-08-18 19:05:00
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI at Key Support- Decision Time
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI at Key Support- Decision Time
2022-08-18 16:00:00
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Turning Lower Off Resistance
DAX and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Turning Lower Off Resistance
2022-08-18 13:00:00
Advertisement