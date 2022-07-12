US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Rip to 20year High at Risk in Days Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2022-07-12 14:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
2022-07-12 09:30:00
News
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-12 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Back into the Symmetrical Triangle – What’s Next?
2022-07-11 17:30:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-07-12 15:00:00
News
Gold Prices Approach Potential Support as US Dollar Surges Ahead of US CPI
2022-07-12 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
2022-07-12 08:01:00
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD rally extends towards 20-year highs- exhaustion risk heading into US CPI
  • DXY weekly support 106.56, 104.88, 103 (key) – Resistance 108.09, 110.25 (key), 111.31
The US Dollar Index ripped to fresh yearly highs this week with DXY surging to levels not seen since October of 2002. The rally is now approaching technical levels of interest and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the bulls will need to stabilize up here to keep the uptrend viable and maintain the momentum needed for a test of uptrend resistance just higher. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thisDXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that DXY had, “responded to uptrend resistance for the second time on building momentum divergence and once again highlights the threat for near-term exhaustion in the index. From a trading standpoint, a good time to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to 101.87/95 IF the index is indeed heading higher on this stretch.” The Dollar fell 2% off those highs in the following weeks with the index registering a low at 103.67 before reversing sharply higher. The rally has now extended for a third consecutive week with the advance now attempting to break uptrend resistance around the 2001 swing low at 108.09. The focus is on the weekly close with respect to this threshodl for guidance.

A topside breach from here keeps the focus on a sliding parallel of the 2011 trendline extending off the 2020 highs (currently ~109.10s) backed by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2001 decline at 110.25- look for a larger reaction in price there IF reached. Initial weekly support now rests with the 1989 high at 106.56 backed by the 1999 high at 104.88. Broader bullish invalidation now raise do the 2019 high close at 103.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar rally has accelerated into uptrend resistance and stabilization above 108 is needed to keep the immediate advance viable in the weeks ahead. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to the objective monthly open at 104.77 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch. Stay nimble into major event risk this week with key US inflation data (CPI) and retail sales on tap. I’ll publish and updated US Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the short-term DXY technical trade levels.

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar - DXY Key Data Releases - USD Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

