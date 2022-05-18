News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-05-18 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
2022-05-18 18:07:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2022-05-17 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Soars as Tech Shares Make Comeback. Is This Another Dead Cat Bounce?
2022-05-17 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Stocks Stall Recovery as Traders Lack Faith in Market
2022-05-16 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-18 14:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Bear Market Bounce? XAU/USD Levels
2022-05-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
British Pound Sinks as Traders Pare BoE Rate Hike Bets, GBP/USD Dances on Support
2022-05-18 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-05-18 14:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

US Dollar Outlook:

  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is slowly erasing losses from earlier in the week on the back of weakness in EUR/USD and GBP/USD rates.
  • However, USD/JPY rates are pulling back, and a head and shoulders top may be taking shape.
  • The IG Client Sentiment Index suggests that USD/JPY has a bullish bias in the near-term.

Fed Hikes Odds Peak, US Yields Steady

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is clawing back its losses from earlier in the week, thanks to a reach for safe haven currencies as US equity indices turn sharply lower. And while the US Dollar’s gains are coming mainly via movements in EUR/USD and GBP/USD rates, it’s noteworthy that USD/JPY rates are not following suit.

For much of the past few weeks, US Dollar gains and concurrent US equity indices losses were accompanied by a rally in USD/JPY rates, as Fed rate hike odds and US Treasury yields priced-in a more aggressive Fed rate hike cycle. But now that Fed rate hike odds have seemingly hit a ceiling, markets are behaving more…normal, so to speak. As has been the case historically, weakness in US equity indices are being met by lower US Treasury yields and a weaker USD/JPY – a classic ‘risk-off’ reach for safety.

It thus stands to reason that while the US Dollar may be finding its footing, gains may be further to come by if USD/JPY rates are back to acting in a typical safe haven manner. The DXY Index may no longer be a runaway freight train, whereby all USD-pairs move in the same direction all at the same time.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY Timeframe (May 2021 to May 2022) (CHART 1)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top

The DXY Index has rebounded ahead of its daily 21-EMA (one-month moving average), but technical indicators suggest that the streak of overt bullish momentum has ended. Daily MACD has experienced a bearish crossover (albeit above its signal line) for the first time since April 4 and 5, while daily Slow Stochastics are likewise out of overbought territory for the first time since early-April. It may be the DXY Index retains a ‘buy the dip’ mindset until the DXY Index drops below its daily 21-EMA, which has proved itself as support since early-April, but gains are likely to be constrained if they do continue.

USD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY TIMEFRAME (May 2021 to May 2022) (CHART 2)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top

USD/JPY rates appear to be carving out a near-term top as bullish momentum has eroded throughout May. After not testing their daily 21-EMA from March 8 until May 12, USD/JPY rates are working on their second close below their one-month moving average this month. Daily MACD continues to decline while above its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics have moved below their median line. A drop below the monthly low at 127.52 would suggest that a head and shoulders pattern has formed, suggesting a move below 122.00 over the coming weeks.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY RATE Forecast (May 18, 2022) (Chart 3)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 24.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.03 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.55% lower than yesterday and 2.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.99% higher than yesterday and 5.75% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

{{NEWSLETTER }}

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
2022-05-18 18:07:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Backs into Uptrend Support
Canadian Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD Backs into Uptrend Support
2022-05-18 17:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Slams Into Support
New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Slams Into Support
2022-05-18 17:00:00
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Still in Bounce Mode, Broader Outlook Bearish
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Still in Bounce Mode, Broader Outlook Bearish
2022-05-18 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CHF
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish