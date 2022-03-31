News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Market Wrap: Oil Slides, FTSE Stalls as EUR/USD Eyes NFP’s
2022-03-31 15:23:00
Euro Outlook Latest: EUR/USD Slides Ahead of Major US Inflation Release
2022-03-31 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Market Wrap: Oil Slides, FTSE Stalls as EUR/USD Eyes NFP’s
2022-03-31 15:23:00
Brent Crude Oil Drops on News of SPR Release, OPEC + Meeting
2022-03-31 12:08:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
US Market Open: Ukraine and Russia Resume Talks, Gold, Oil Retreat
2022-03-29 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Gold Outlook Below Key Support
2022-03-31 09:35:00
Gold Prices Steady, DAX Stock Index Stumbles on Ukraine Letdown
2022-03-31 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Extends Gains after Strong UK GDP Print
2022-03-31 08:00:00
US Market Open: Oil and Gold Rebound, USD Weakness Lifts EUR/USD
2022-03-30 15:03:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2022-03-31 14:15:00
S&P 500 Rally Stalls on Doubts of Russian De-Escalation, US Dollar Retreats
2022-03-31 05:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD threatens outside-weekly reversal off resistance- range breakout in focus
  • DXYsupport 97.59, 97.21, 96.45(bullish invalidation) – Resistance 99.33(critical), 100.04
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index is down more than 0.6% this week with DXY whiplashing within a massive multi-week range. While the broader outlook remains constructive, the broader USD breakout may be vulnerable while below key technical resistance and we’re looking for a breakout to offer guidance heading into the April open with NFPs on tap. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thisDXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In my last US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that DXY was testing confluent resistance near 97.70 and that, “losses should be limited to 96.67 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with close above 97.72 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend in the Dollar.” The index ripped through two-days later with DXY surging more than 2.8% off the monthly lows. The rally extending into the next confluent resistance zone at the February 2020 high-week close (99.33) before reversing sharply – price has been ranging below this threshold for the past four-weeks.

Weekly support rests at 97.58/69- a region defined by the 38.2% retracement of the year-to-date range and the 2018 swing highs. A break / close below this threshold would be needed to suggest a larger correction is underway with subsequent support objectives eyed at the January high (97.21) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 96.45- a region of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. A breach higher from here keeps the focus on the 78.6% retracement of the 2020 decline at 100.04- look for a larger reaction there for guidance IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar breakout has stalled into uptrend resistance with a multi-week range now in focus. As it stands, price is set to mark an outside-weekly reversal encompassing the entire range- watch the close. From at trading standpoint, the focus is on a breakout with the broader rally vulnerable while below 99.33- ultimately a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to trend support. Keep in mind we head into the April open tomorrow with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap- stay nimble! I’ll publish and updated US Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term DXY technical trade levels.

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - US Dollar Weekly Event Risk - DXY Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
2022-03-31 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout to Unravel
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout to Unravel
2022-03-30 19:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Snaps Back to Resistance- Breakout Levels
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Snaps Back to Resistance- Breakout Levels
2022-03-30 15:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-03-30 12:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
USDOLLAR