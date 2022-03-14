News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Holding Firm Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine & Looming Fed
2022-03-14 10:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF. Euro Bounces Off Lows
2022-03-14 03:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
British Pound Under the Pump Ahead of BoE and Fed Rate Decisions. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-14 06:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-13 16:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Gold Prices Fall on Hopes for Progress in Ukraine Talks, Rising Treasury Yields
2022-03-14 05:00:00
News
British Pound Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure at 1.3000
2022-03-14 11:00:00
British Pound Under the Pump Ahead of BoE and Fed Rate Decisions. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-14 06:00:00
News
USDJPY Breakout Continues as US Rate Hikes Loom Large
2022-03-14 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Seeks Breakout, Dollar Asserts EURUSD and USDJPY Trends with FOMC Ahead
2022-03-14 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Recent Reaction at Support Bodes Well for DXY

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Recent Reaction at Support Bodes Well for DXY

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) pullback held onto old resistance as new support
  • The sharp push off support is bullish, may get sideways price action near-term
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Outlook Neutral to Bullish

Last week the US Dollar Index (DXY) declined into a an area of old resistance that was viewed as becoming a potential source of support. To recap from last week’s USD piece, the area around 97.80 made up a pair of minor horizontal lines from 2020 and more importantly a top-side slope created over the last couple of months.

Seeing a breakout and then emphatic test and pass of old resistance as support creates a strong floor for DXY. The broader tone and trend are higher for the dollar, but in the near-term we may see some sideways price action.

As long as the above mentioned support holds on a daily closing basis, then the trading bias is bullish, neutral at worst. It will require a strong drop through that support level to flip the script towards a bearish bias.

Looking higher, the 2001-present trend-line remains the big focal point. The connecting point for this line is the early pandemic days in 2020, so it has an important inflection point which adds to the weight of the trend-line.

It currently sits over 100 near 101, but is a moving target. There is a minor swing high from those early pandemic days that is in confluence with the trend-line.

Tactically speaking, if long from lower levels (i.e. support test), then it may be a good idea to sit tight with a move below 97.71 acting as a stopping point. For those looking to enter, a dip back towards support or a couple of few days of base-building may offer up a good risk/reward entry. Shorts at this time hold no appeal given trend and support in play.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

