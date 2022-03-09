News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reprieve Could be the Calm Before Another Storm
2022-03-09 09:00:00
EURUSD Traders Ready for Volatility, Meanwhile Commodity Inflation and Liquidity Top Concern
2022-03-09 04:30:00
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Explodes Towards Record High As War Deepens
2022-03-08 19:30:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: It's a Mess
2022-03-08 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: The Relative Strength Play
2022-03-07 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Drops as Risk-Related Assets Receive a Lift
2022-03-09 11:22:00
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Bearish on Rallies
2022-03-09 12:15:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2022-03-09 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-09 07:00:00
USD/JPY Rises Amid Volatile Trading as APAC Session Eyes Chinese Inflationary Gauges
2022-03-09 00:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Old Resistance, New Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) is pulling back at the moment
  • Weakness could bring into play old resistance as new support

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been on a tear lately, and on that it took out some resistance levels in the process of rallying. The levels previously viewed as resistance look like they might get their chance to earn their stripes as support.

The levels in question are a pair of minor horizontal levels from 2020 and, more importantly, a top-side slope that had held down price for over two months before the recent breakout. The area around 97.80 is the most important spot to watch.

A pullback to that point and hold could present an interesting opportunity for would-be longs to enter in the direction of the trend with a threshold to lean on for setting stop losses. Hold support and the outlook would be neutral at worst, but likely bullish.

This could set up for a move towards the 2001 to present trend-line. From here to there would leaves a lot of room. On the flip-side, if support fails then we will need to reevaluate before looking to that longer-term level.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

usd daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

