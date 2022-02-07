News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Forecast: Beloved Euro Opens Lower as Markets Digest US Jobs Report
2022-02-07 08:59:00
British Pound Recalibrating After Hawkish Bank Of England Lead. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Pull Back But Supply Gaps Are Still in Play
2022-02-07 08:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: New 2022 High Sees WTI Pass $90 Per Barrel, Will $100 Follow?
2022-02-05 04:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-02-07 09:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-02-07 07:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Traders Mull Inflation Against Strong NFP
2022-02-07 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Rising Rates Still Problematic
2022-02-06 16:00:00
GBP/USD Institutional Positioning Turns Bearish Ahead of UK GDP Print
2022-02-07 11:39:00
British Pound Recalibrating After Hawkish Bank Of England Lead. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-07 06:00:00
EURUSD Leads as Rate Speculation Dominates, Where are Risk Trends Heading?
2022-02-07 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Momentum Pick up Again?
2022-02-07 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Up-trend Test Poised to Fail

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) testing May trend-line
  • Support looks poised to break and lead to more losses
  • Momentum in the EUR was highly unusual

The US Dollar Index (DXY) reversed with an extreme amount of momentum last week when its largest constituent, the Euro, rallied sharply off its worst levels since June 2020. The recent bout of volatility after an extended move suggests the trend is reversing, at least for the time being.

For now, we will want to respect the trend-line from May as support, but it looks likely to break. For those, though, who are looking at the DXY still through a bullish lens, current support does present a potentially attractive entry point.

But given the momentum of the turn down the anticipation is that we will soon see, perhaps after a slight upward reprieve, a break of support and run lower to another big level around 94.67. The March 2020 low has been in play on a few occasions, with its most recent test coming last month.

A decline to that threshold may provide another floor, but again given the swift up and then down price action we have seen over the past month, a larger decline may be underway that takes the DXY below 94.67 to the rising 200-day moving average (currently at 93.50).

From a tactical standpoint for shorts, if in from higher levels then perhaps taking a wait-and-see approach will prove prudent. For fresh shorts, support is support until it’s not – even if anticipated that it will break. A breaking of support could usher in another round of selling and pave the way for shorts.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

us dollar index, dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

