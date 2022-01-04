News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-04 03:00:00
EURUSD Overdue for a Technical Break
2022-01-03 21:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News
2022-01-04 13:20:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-03 07:30:00
News
Neither a Fresh Dow Record High Nor Charged Dollar Rally Promises Trend
2022-01-04 04:30:00
Boeing… Down but Not Out? : Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 15:00:00
News
Gold Prices – XAU/USD Remains Humble as Dollar Resilience Holds
2022-01-04 12:00:00
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Roars on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-04 01:30:00
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-04 10:00:00
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2022-01-04 04:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Analysis: New Year, Same Trend as USDJPY Breaks 2021 Peak
2022-01-04 10:35:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.
2022-01-04 08:23:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: Shape-shifting Creating Bullish Pattern

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Shape-shifting Creating Bullish Pattern

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY wedge formation turning into bull-flag
  • Pattern suggests higher levels are on their way

US Dollar Technical Outlook: Shape-shifting Creating Bullish Pattern

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was putting in a wedge pattern from around the 3rd week of November until just prior to Christmas before price broke down out of it. The break also put price below a slope from June, suggesting we would see lower levels in the days/weeks ahead.

The move lower was quickly halted and with the past couple of days we are seeing a strong snap-back out of the DXY. This is bringing into view a new pattern, a bull-flag. Within the context of the broader trend higher since the middle of 2021 this is a bullish-looking s.

Given that it has been developing for the past six weeks, its duration makes it a healthy corrective pattern. We could see a short-term swing lower from here, but as long as we maintain above the lower parallel, and ideally 95.57 (most recent swing-low), then the pattern will remain valid.

A breakout higher from here and climb above 96.94 will have the DXY rolling towards better levels. The next swing level to watch following a breakout arrives at 97.80, a minor swing-high from June 2020. Beyond there, congestion from just after the pandemic began between 99 and 100 will come into play.

Before getting ahead of ourselves we first need to see if the bull-flag can trigger. There might be some more backing-and-filling before this unfolds, so traders may need to continue to demonstrate patience in waiting for a solid signal.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

usd, dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

New Zealand Dollar May Keep Falling vs USD as Fed Rate Hike Bets Firm
New Zealand Dollar May Keep Falling vs USD as Fed Rate Hike Bets Firm
2022-01-04 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back After Key Resistance Test to Start 2022
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back After Key Resistance Test to Start 2022
2022-01-03 14:20:00
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
Gold Technical Outlook – Can XAU Get into Gear in 2022?
2021-12-31 13:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher Gathers Pace - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher Gathers Pace - Setups for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-12-30 21:15:00
