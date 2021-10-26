US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Testing Uptrend, Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis
2021-10-25 19:40:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-26 00:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye Consumer Confidence Data as Technical, Positioning Signals Clash
2021-10-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
2021-10-26 11:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-26 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (SEP) Actual: 14% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-26
  • 🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 113.8 Expected: 108.3 Previous: 109.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.45%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ML0zQXJL0X
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.18% Gold: -0.85% Silver: -1.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DM4AY5BTj6
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (SEP) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 108.3 Previous: 109.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-26
  • DXY continues to test the trend and support, Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/MRSNMjbapB https://t.co/eUosICS0eP
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.97% FTSE 100: 0.63% France 40: 0.62% US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DWeASLohgZ
  • $UPS, the American shipping and 'supply chain management' company reported better revenues $23.18bln vs $22.56 expectations and EPS of $2.71 vs $2.52 expectations. Shares were up +4.5% pre-open. A macro-insight dig as well https://t.co/DWKZxwxCPT
  • Facebook pulled back down to only +0.5% in pre-market. The optimistic interpretation of the revenue miss seems to have deflated before the markets open back up
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Testing Uptrend, Support

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Testing Uptrend, Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY continues to test the trend and support
  • How price action continues to play out here will determine

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Testing Uptrend, Support

Since nearing the low (resistance) created back in the early days of the pandemic, the US Dollar as per the DXY index has been backing-and-filling. It has been doing so in what looks to be a corrective manner, but now that support within the context of the uptrend is being thoroughly tested the USD is getting closer and closer to bit of a make or break situation.

For a week now support has been holding via a horizontal level and top-side trend-line running over from August and March, respectively. This is making for a good spot to see the DXY strengthen from, but even if we get a little more weakness to the trend-line from the May low, the broader outlook could still remain bullish.

A turn from here or the trend-line just below would have the mid-94s back in focus as major resistance to overcome if the rally from May is to continue to grow legs. We will of course be monitoring price action should that become relevant.

On the flip-side, if we see price breakdown from here to the trend-line from May it will be important that it holds. A failure to do-so could indicate that the corrective-looking pullback we are seeing now is morphing into an outright trend reversal that could lead to an extended decline.

From a tactical standpoint, we must respect support until it is broken. This means longs still appear more attractive than shorts and support levels can be used to assess risk and setting stop losses for long exposure. Would-be shorts may be best served waiting for support to first break.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

us dollar index, dxy

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?
2021-10-22 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plunge into Support- Exhaustion Risk
2021-10-21 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Range Trading to Continue - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-21 16:45:00
Advertisement